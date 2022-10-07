Jay Snowden is shaking up suburban Chicago’s casino scene with a bet of his own on replacing old riverboats with new developments near retail centers. Penn Entertainment, whose CEO is Snowden, is pitching moving the Hollywood Casino in Aurora closer to Interstate 88, and is eyeing a similar shift for another riverboat casino of the also named the Hollywood outside Joliet, which would also close and be reopened in a new building within the suburb, the Daily Herald reported.

AURORA, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO