Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Mexican billionaire spent $20.6M on St. Regis condo
Chicago developer Magellan struck gold with German Larrea. The billionaire mining executive from Mexico has been identified as the buyer of the $20.56 million condo on the 71st floor of Chicago’s St. Regis Tower, the Chicago Tribune reported. Larrea, a part-time Chicago resident and CEO of Mexican mining corporation...
therealdeal.com
“Definitely not robust:” Suburban Chicago’s office market driven by contraction
Landlords are feeling the effects of shrinkage in suburban Chicago. Some of the market’s biggest leases in the third quarter marked contractions for tenants, and brokers expect more are on deck. Deluxe Corporation’s 12-year lease of 46,000 square feet at the Integrus Realty Group-owned building at 5450 North Cumberland...
therealdeal.com
Andy Farbman group buys discounted West Loop office building
If you need further proof that commercial real estate in Chicago is spiraling, look no further than a West Loop loft office building that sold for less than half of what the sellers paid for it just five years ago. A venture of Andy Farbman-led Farbman Group paid $11 million...
therealdeal.com
Golub finds next high-end Tribune Tower buyer
Michael Newman is reeling in his next deal for a pricey Tribune Tower condo. Golub & Company, whose CEO is Newman, found a buyer for a condo unit last listed at $4.7 million in the iconic former longtime home of the Chicago Tribune. The listing was marked as “pending” on public listing sites on Thursday, a sign that a sale is likely imminent and will be closed once the unit is turned over to the buyer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Jay Snowden pitches $360M Hollywood Casino move
Jay Snowden is shaking up suburban Chicago’s casino scene with a bet of his own on replacing old riverboats with new developments near retail centers. Penn Entertainment, whose CEO is Snowden, is pitching moving the Hollywood Casino in Aurora closer to Interstate 88, and is eyeing a similar shift for another riverboat casino of the also named the Hollywood outside Joliet, which would also close and be reopened in a new building within the suburb, the Daily Herald reported.
therealdeal.com
High velocity: Chicago’s medical office market is booming
Chicago’s medical office market is healthy. So healthy in fact, its growth rate is 5 percent faster than other major markets. The metropolitan area’s medical office market expanded almost 18 percent in the last decade, adding more than 4.3 million square feet of space since 2012, according to data from commercial real estate research and listing platform CommercialEdge analyzed by 42Floors.
therealdeal.com
Officials push against $120M Near South Side school
Near South Side Chicagoans are opposing plans to build a $120 million high school, and gained key allies in their quest to quash that project to keep a public housing development within its original framework. Organizers in Bronzeville and Chinatown gathered outside of the Chicago Public Schools’ headquarters at 42...
Comments / 0