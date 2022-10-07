Read full article on original website
Meet the wealthiest man in all of history
There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Meet the man that created the largest empire in history
The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
This Italian region will pay you to visit
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the northeast of Italy, will reimburse your train fare from anywhere in Italy to its major destinations.
American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope
An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
EXPLAINER: Fewer people cross Mediterranean; many still die
ROME (AP) — The back-to-back shipwrecks of migrant smuggling boats off Greece has once again put the spotlight on the dangers of the Mediterranean migration route, the risks migrants and refugees are willing to take and the political infighting that has thwarted a safe European response to people fleeing war, poverty and climate change. Here’s a look at the migration situation across the Mediterranean Sea: WHAT HAPPENED TO TWO SMUGGLERS’ BOATS OFF GREECE? Bodies floated amid splintered wreckage off a Greek island on Thursday as the death toll from separate sinkings of two migrant boats rose to 22, with about a dozen still missing. The vessels went down hundreds of miles apart, in one case prompting a dramatic overnight rescue effort as island residents and firefighters pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs.
Why Cezanne’s Provence is still picture perfect: Exploring the artist’s hometown of Aix - a place every bit as divine as the French master’s work
The Mont Sainte-Victoire ridge rises 3,300ft from the thyme-scented hills overlooking Aix-en-Provence’s ancient boulevards and alleyways. One of France’s most recognisable geological formations, this huge chunk of limestone has been the subject of veneration and pilgrimage since early humans first came this way and, wisely, decided to stay.
Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe’s indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Francis departed...
American Tourist Demands to See Pope, Destroys Two Ancient Vatican Busts
An American tourist has been arrested after he broke two ancient sculptures at the Vatican when he was told he couldn’t see Pope Francis. Per CNN via Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, the unnamed 50-something demanded to see Pope Francis when he visited the Museo Chiaramonti Vatican museum on Wednesday. When he was informed he couldn’t see the Pope, he flew into a fight of rage and broke one of the ancient Roman busts on display. During his attempt to escape the scene and the museum’s security, he knocked over a second sculpture. The two artworks, which are approximately 2,000 years old, have since been taken to an in-house workshop at the museum to assess the damage.
Classical statue of Hercules nearly 2,000 years old found in Greece
Archaeologists have discovered the remnants of a classical statue dating back more than 1,800 years in the ancient metropolis of Philippi, in northeastern Greece.
Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum crawling with giant ants
AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Dutch masterpieces like Rembrandt's "Nightwatch", will temporarily have its walls and windows overrun by 700 giant ants, as part of a new exhibit.
Mr Yakkerboo and Blue
‘Mr Yakkerboo and Blue’ is the name given to this eye-catching and somewhat unusual sculpture introduced to the main street of Pakenham, Victoria in April 2017. The sculpture was designed by Julie Squires, an Australian sculptor from Newcastle who has been commissioned to create many iconic pieces of public art across the country.
A ‘miracle plant’ was just rediscovered after 2,000 years in Turkey
A professor has rediscovered a miracle plant previously used by the ancient Greeks, Egyptians, and Romans. The plant, which was expected to have gone extinct over two thousand years ago was known as silphion (or silphium) by the ancient Greeks. The professor discovered what he believes to be a botanical survivor, which could open new doors to medicines we haven’t seen in two millennia.
The Ethnocide of Ancient Civilizations with Anthropological Hoaxes
Corrupt historians removed the presence of Ancient Africans in the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The ethnicities and history of the Moors, Egyptians, Indigenous, etc. were misrepresented. "Piltdown Man,
Move Over Milan—A Guide to Turin, Italy’s Most Elegant City
While Milan has long been a hotspot for travelers venturing to northern Italy in search of fashion, design, and culture, Turin—Italy’s fourth largest city, located just 45-minutes from Milan by train—has somehow remained blithely under wraps. It doesn’t take long after arriving in the Piedmontese capital to discover its inimitable elegance. Baroque architecture resembling that of Paris or Vienna houses the myriad of historic museums and galleries, while slashes of snow-capped Alpine mountains are visible from the grand squares and cobbled streets, all bustling with old cafes and restaurants serving traditional Piedmontese dishes. Stay long enough and you’ll find that Turin’s unique blend of art, culture, and quality food runs in the city’s blood—and serves as a promising indication that a new era as a tourist hotspot is firmly on the horizon.
Wine pick: Tenuta Sallier De La Tour Nero d' Avola 2020, Italy
The island of Sicily has been growing grapes and making wines for more than 2,000 years. Today there is a vibrant and exciting wine renaissance happening on the island. Crafting new styles of wine with ancient indigenous grape varieties is what makes this unique. The Sallier De La Tour family...
How to Find the Best Wines From Burgundy
Whether an easy drinking Pouilly-Fuissé at your neighborhood bistro, or the priceless seductions of Grand Cru Romanée-Conti, Burgundy represents wines that span the full spectrum from everyday luxury to the holy grail. Undoubtedly, Burgundy, or Bourgogne, as it's known outside the English-speaking world, is among the most celebrated...
There’s an Italian Town Where Witches Waged War Over Wine
The hidden history of an Italian village where witches battled to determine if wine would spoil that season. In Friuli-Venezia Giulia, a region of northwest Italy where Dolomite peaks slice into the sky and expansive vineyards stretch out alongside them, witches have historically been in control of both wine and crop production. Starting in the 1500s, four times a year, an epic battle between good and evil witches decided the future of the region’s haul. If the crops failed, the evil witches had won. But if the crops and wine thrived, that meant the Benandanti emerged victorious.
Why I Think This Ancient Aegean City Is the “It” Destination for 2023
If you’re suffering from insatiable wanderlust, but don’t want to travel to the Amalfi Coast or Santorini like everyone else on Instagram, you’ve reached the right corner of the internet. Though there’s certainly nothing wrong with these classic vacation spots, sometimes you want to explore somewhere different with a totally unique culture. It can be tricky to find an amazing city that’s not swarming with other American tourists, but I think I’ve officially discovered the best under-the-radar destination for 2023: Bodrum, Turkey.
The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist
After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.
