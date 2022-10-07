Read full article on original website
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
Larry Allan Jones
Larry Allan Jones, 78, of Cottondale, Florida died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born in June of 1944 to Victor and Dorothy Wise Jones in Louisville, Kentucky. He moved to Florida at the age of 13 and graduated from Largo High School in 1962. Larry served...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mr. James Long
Mr. James Long, of Greenwood, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, October 3, 2022, in Southeast Health, in Dothan, Alabama. Graveside Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM from the cemetery of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church located at 3695 Poplar Spring Road in Marianna, Florida with the Reverend Hollis McClendon, officiating.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Alexandria Nicole Hill
Alexandria Nicole Hill, 28, of Alford, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. Allie was the daughter of Jimmy Allen and Mary Modley Hill. She was born in Arlington, Texas on February 24, 1994, and later she and her family relocated to Florida where she remained. Allie’s children were her world, the pride and joy of her life. She enjoyed taking them to the park and going swimming as well as playing video games. They enjoyed many trips together, the most memorable being their trip to Disney World and to Wild Adventures. Allie was a kind and generous person who loved to spend time with family and friends. She will be missed but never forgotten.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Franklin “Frank” Paul Asbell,
Franklin “Frank” Paul Asbell, 69 of Graceville transitioned from his earthly to his eternal home on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born in Moultrie, Georgia on April 8, 1953, to the late Alvin Vernon and Opal Mae Johnson Asbell. A graduate of Moultrie High School, Mr. Frank served as a Sargeant with the U. S Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired as a Maintenance Supervisor with Marriott Corporation. He was a member of the Graceville Community Church and attended Cords of Love AOG Church in Kynesville, FL, where his son pastors. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and most of all spending time with his sons and grandchildren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mrs. Mamie B. Billups-Young
Mrs. Mamie B. Billups-Young, of Clearwater, Florida, formerly of Greenwood, Florida, transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her residence. Homegoing Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM from the sanctuary of New Zion Missionary Baptist...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 10, 2022
Skylar Anderson, 32, Quincy, Florida: Violation of state probation, hold for Gadsden County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Trayvon Johnson, 23, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm in public, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Horton, 37, Donalsonville,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules
Avengers vs. Uptown Funk, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Gladiators vs. Wildcats, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Cheetahs vs. Regulators, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Eliminators vs. Predators, 6 p.m. in Sneads. Tuesday, October 11. 8 to 10-year-old division. Cheetahs vs. Wildcats. 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. This post is brought to you...
jacksoncountytimes.net
High School Sports Schedule for October 11- October 12
Cottondale host Franklin County, JV at 4 p.m., varsity at 5 p.m. Marianna host Sneads for Senior Night, JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Marianna A girls host Graceville, 5 p.m. High School Golf. Marianna vs. Holmes County at Dogwood Lakes, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12. No games...
RELATED PEOPLE
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for October 11, 2022
Skylar Anderson: Violation of state probation, hold for Gadsden County: No bond, arraigned. Trayvon Johnson: Violation of state probation- 10-day hold, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharge of a firearm in public- $12,500 bond. Ashley Horton: Failure to appear- $370 fine and one-year pretrial intervention. Taylor...
Comments / 0