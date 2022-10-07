Alexandria Nicole Hill, 28, of Alford, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. Allie was the daughter of Jimmy Allen and Mary Modley Hill. She was born in Arlington, Texas on February 24, 1994, and later she and her family relocated to Florida where she remained. Allie’s children were her world, the pride and joy of her life. She enjoyed taking them to the park and going swimming as well as playing video games. They enjoyed many trips together, the most memorable being their trip to Disney World and to Wild Adventures. Allie was a kind and generous person who loved to spend time with family and friends. She will be missed but never forgotten.

ALFORD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO