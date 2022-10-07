ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon-Express

Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The...
ECONOMY
Lebanon-Express

These regions have the most untapped real estate potential

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Realm calculated untapped real estate potential in single-family homes to determine which U.S. Census regions have the most value.
REAL ESTATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules

BEIJING — (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New York-based journalist said there’s little point, given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.
CHINA
