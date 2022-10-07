ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.

Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.

In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.

His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.

Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.

On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."

The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.

Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder.

Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.

Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.

Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.

