116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
usf.edu
Sanibel residents return to Hurricane Ian-ravaged island by boat while awaiting bridge repair
Utility trucks kicked up freshly settled dust while dodging pedestrians and bicyclists who trekked through Sanibel’s streets to visit their damaged homes over the weekend, their first time on the island since Hurricane Ian. The barrier island of about 6,000 remains severed from the mainland after 150 mph winds...
Mysuncoast.com
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian
Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
Collier County beaches remain closed following Hurricane Ian
Beaches are still closed to the public at this time in the City of Naples and Collier County. The city has been clearing sand to make conditions safe for residents when it’s time for them to return.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
Marco Island landmark Dome Home destroyed by Hurricane Ian
It was the Dome Home of legend and lore on an island that is the gateway to the 10,000 Islands. "They were a bucket list item," remarked a tourist on the Facebook site "RIP Dome Home Cape Romano Marco Island." The famous domes succumbed to the sea during Hurricane Ian.
Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage
This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported from Florida on the impact Hurricane Ian is having on local communities. As many across the state continue to survey the damage, former Air Force weather forecaster Bobby Quinn is lending his service and expertise. The Tampa Bay native drove toward Ian's projected path and rode out the hurricane in his pick-up truck.
Solar-powered town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity
While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm."We were in the bullseye," Kitson told correspondent Bill Whitaker for this week's 60 Minutes. "And I remember sitting here. I had the weather...
getnews.info
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis updates Hurricane Ian recovery response in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael Florida slamming into Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Port Charlotte on Monday afternoon providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. He was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Division...
fox13news.com
Elderly resident with hurricane damage scammed by unlicensed contractor, Venice police say
VENICE, Fla. - Bay Indies was one of the hardest-hit areas in Venice from Hurricane Ian. Police along with code enforcement are making daily trips around the park, keeping an eye out for residents to keep them from being targeted by scammers. "Everywhere you look there’s damage or destruction, and...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
Horse stable asking for community's help in Cape Coral after Hurricane Ian
On Monday, an iconic family-owned business, Saddlewood Horse Club in Cape Coral said its hands are tied after Hurricane Ian decimated its property.
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge
Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island
FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
