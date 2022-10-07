ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Hurricane Ian

Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower trailers and other essentials were trucked in for residents who want to stay, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference. Debris still has to be removed before rebuilding can begin.
Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported from Florida on the impact Hurricane Ian is having on local communities. As many across the state continue to survey the damage, former Air Force weather forecaster Bobby Quinn is lending his service and expertise. The Tampa Bay native drove toward Ian's projected path and rode out the hurricane in his pick-up truck.
Solar-powered town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm."We were in the bullseye," Kitson told correspondent Bill Whitaker for this week's 60 Minutes. "And I remember sitting here. I had the weather...
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.

Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Gov. DeSantis updates Hurricane Ian recovery response in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael Florida slamming into Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Port Charlotte on Monday afternoon providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. He was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Division...
Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge

Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
