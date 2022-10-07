Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024. Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center. The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people. “Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second...
lbmjournal.com
Orgill reveals plans for Georgia distribution center
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Orgill has announced plans to build a new, state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. The new facility will replace Orgill’s current distribution center in Tifton, which opened in 1995 and is currently the oldest location in the company’s network. Including its current Tifton...
WALB 10
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
WALB 10
Albany, Dougherty Co. moving forward with plans for former National Guard Armory
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County commissioners are moving forward on their plans for the former National Guard Armory property in downtown Albany. The city and county are working together to begin the process of repurposing the armory property on Jefferson Street. Right now, the county says they...
Cordele Dispatch
Bob Evans honored by Crisp Commission on his retirement
The Crisp County Board of Commissioners opened its October meeting with a proclamation honoring local banker Bob Evans on his retirement after nearly 50 years. County Administrator Clark Harrell read a litany of Evans accomplishments both personal and professional. “Bob has been instrumental in bringing many new businesses to our...
WALB 10
Family, friends gather for fallen Cook Co. lawman’s funeral
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, friends and family paid their last respects to a Cook County lawman that died after trying to break up a school fight. Terry Arnold was being promoted to major at the time of his death — which is how the Cook County Sheriff’s Office wants him remembered.
WALB 10
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
fox5atlanta.com
South Georgia family finds refuge from chaos of childhood cancer diagnosis
ATLANTA - Tripp and Kimberly Lasseter have a long history with the Ronald McDonald House near Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. This has been their home away from home for half of Tripp's life, since they arrived here from Adel, Georgia, 200 miles away, unsure of what the future held.
WALB 10
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
WALB 10
Charles Sherrod, Albany Civil Rights Movement spearhead, dies at 85
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man that spearheaded the Albany Civil Rights Movement has died. Rev. Charles Sherrod died at 85 on Tuesday. He died of natural causes at his home in Albany. “He was a great husband, a great father and a great servant to his community,” Shirley Sherrod,...
WALB 10
Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.
WALB 10
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. They claim their teenage son was wrongfully detained. Something, they argue, stems from their son’s relationship with one of the deputies’ daughters. The legal notice states problems started...
WALB 10
APD looking for man wanted on battery charge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in...
WALB 10
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
valdostatoday.com
Vehicle arson arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a former Olive Garden employee who started a fire to another employee’s vehicle. Arrested: Darien D. Brooks, African American male, 27 years-of-age, Valdosta resident. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 1:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Valdosta Firefighters responded to Olive Garden, after...
WALB 10
‘We’re going to let them know that Kendrick Johnson’s life matters’: Almost 10 years later, family still fighting for answers after son found dead in gym mat
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost 10 years since the body of Lowndes High School student Kendrick Johnson was discovered in a rolled-up gym mat in his school gymnasium. Monday would’ve been his 27th birthday. To mark what would have been another birthday, The Johnson family, friends...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
