ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon. The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road. The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO