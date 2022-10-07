The royal family once called this country estate home; now you can too. Located near the rural village in Northamptonshire, England is Barnwell Manor, one of Britain’s most architecturally and historically significant properties. The Manor sits on 27 sprawling acres, but it’s not only the stately house that impresses. The ancient grounds also comprise the ruins of a Grade I-listed castle and extensive gardens and parkland. Dating back to the late 16th century, the Manor was the former residence of the Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Now, the 30,000-square-foot abode and its subsequent 13-century castle are ripe for the taking, asking a cool £4.75 million ($5.28 million).

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO