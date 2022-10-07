ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Reader's Digest

So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
ANIMALS
Robb Report

This $5.3 Million English Country Estate Comes With a 13th-Century Castle

The royal family once called this country estate home; now you can too. Located near the rural village in Northamptonshire, England is Barnwell Manor, one of Britain’s most architecturally and historically significant properties. The Manor sits on 27 sprawling acres, but it’s not only the stately house that impresses. The ancient grounds also comprise the ruins of a Grade I-listed castle and extensive gardens and parkland. Dating back to the late 16th century, the Manor was the former residence of the Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Now, the 30,000-square-foot abode and its subsequent 13-century castle are ripe for the taking, asking a cool £4.75 million ($5.28 million).
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

Prince William and Prince Harry will set aside their feud and support their father King Charles III by marching with him behind the Queen's coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time today. Her Majesty has spent her final night in the Bow Room of her London home...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Retired colonel, 80, reveals the exhaustively detailed planning behind Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state and funeral, as the author of the 'London Bridge' plan - which was first drafted in 1999 - speaks for the first time

The retired lieutenant colonel behind the arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state and her funeral has spoken for the first time about the exhaustively detailed planning that took place away from public view. Lt Col Anthony Mather spent more than a decade drawing up ‘London Bridge’, the codename given to...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

King Charles III coronation set for May 6

King Charles III will be crowned at a ceremony scheduled to take place May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace officials announced on Tuesday. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. The king will be crowned alongside the queen consort, Camilla. “The Coronation will reflect the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories

It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Dog#Show Dog#White Dog#Great Britain#National Dog#Cardigan Welsh Corgis
Daily Mail

King Charles's coronation will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6: Monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned in ceremony lasting just ONE hour on Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday - but there's NO promise of a Bank Holiday

King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6 next year with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace has revealed. The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled back version of the ancient ceremony lasting just one hour and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
U.K.
The Independent

What will happen stage by stage at the King’s coronation?

The crowning of a sovereign is one of the most ancient ceremonies, and is deeply religious and steeped in pageantry.The Crown Jewels’ coronation regalia will play a starring role when the King is crowned on Saturday May 6 next year in Westminster Abbey.There are six basic phases to the coronation: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture which includes the crowning, the enthronement and the homage.Here is what is expected to happen at the King’s coronation:– RecognitionThis rite dates back to ancient procedures of the Witan – the supreme council of England in Anglo-Saxon times.The sovereign stands in the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
The Drive

Yes, the Queen’s Hearse Is a Mercedes

The choice of vehicle raised questions in some quarters. The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has drawn attention due to its high-profile job and the fact that it's surprisingly not British. The black-clad vehicle was charged with carrying the coffin through the streets of Scotland to Edinburgh before its flight to London with the Royal Air Force.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy