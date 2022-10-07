Read full article on original website
How the late Queen’s coronation boosted the nation after the Second World War
The 1953 coronation was a carnival of celebration as millions rejoiced in the crowning of their Queen. Rich in religious significance, the historic proceedings were a morale boost for a nation starved of pageantry by the war. For a day, street parties banished the hardship of post-war rationing and shortages,...
King Charles Is Going To His Home Without Camilla For A Heartbreaking Reason
Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.
'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public
King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals his plans for a Netflix story about his secret upbringing
An Australian man who claims he is the lovechild of Charles and Camilla says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing. Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by 'leading' documentary makers in the UK and US about his claims - which he says come from years of research.
'Main Character' Choirboy Goes Viral at Queen's Funeral
"The little ginger kid in the choir looks like he's singing from the depths of his soul," wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted he "is the MVP."
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
This $5.3 Million English Country Estate Comes With a 13th-Century Castle
The royal family once called this country estate home; now you can too. Located near the rural village in Northamptonshire, England is Barnwell Manor, one of Britain’s most architecturally and historically significant properties. The Manor sits on 27 sprawling acres, but it’s not only the stately house that impresses. The ancient grounds also comprise the ruins of a Grade I-listed castle and extensive gardens and parkland. Dating back to the late 16th century, the Manor was the former residence of the Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Now, the 30,000-square-foot abode and its subsequent 13-century castle are ripe for the taking, asking a cool £4.75 million ($5.28 million).
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
Prince William and Prince Harry will set aside their feud and support their father King Charles III by marching with him behind the Queen's coffin as it leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time today. Her Majesty has spent her final night in the Bow Room of her London home...
Retired colonel, 80, reveals the exhaustively detailed planning behind Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state and funeral, as the author of the 'London Bridge' plan - which was first drafted in 1999 - speaks for the first time
The retired lieutenant colonel behind the arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s lying-in-state and her funeral has spoken for the first time about the exhaustively detailed planning that took place away from public view. Lt Col Anthony Mather spent more than a decade drawing up ‘London Bridge’, the codename given to...
King Charles III coronation set for May 6
King Charles III will be crowned at a ceremony scheduled to take place May 6, 2023, Buckingham Palace officials announced on Tuesday. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London. The king will be crowned alongside the queen consort, Camilla. “The Coronation will reflect the...
A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories
It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
King Charles's coronation will be at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6: Monarch and Queen Consort Camilla will both be crowned in ceremony lasting just ONE hour on Harry and Meghan's son Archie's fourth birthday - but there's NO promise of a Bank Holiday
King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6 next year with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace has revealed. The new monarch will be officially crowned in what is expected to be a scaled back version of the ancient ceremony lasting just one hour and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.
The "Stone Of Destiny" Is Returning To Westminster For The Coronation Of King Charles
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
What will happen stage by stage at the King’s coronation?
The crowning of a sovereign is one of the most ancient ceremonies, and is deeply religious and steeped in pageantry.The Crown Jewels’ coronation regalia will play a starring role when the King is crowned on Saturday May 6 next year in Westminster Abbey.There are six basic phases to the coronation: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture which includes the crowning, the enthronement and the homage.Here is what is expected to happen at the King’s coronation:– RecognitionThis rite dates back to ancient procedures of the Witan – the supreme council of England in Anglo-Saxon times.The sovereign stands in the...
Princess Anne joins commuters on Staten Island Ferry
Anne made the surprise visit just weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Yes, the Queen’s Hearse Is a Mercedes
The choice of vehicle raised questions in some quarters. The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has drawn attention due to its high-profile job and the fact that it's surprisingly not British. The black-clad vehicle was charged with carrying the coffin through the streets of Scotland to Edinburgh before its flight to London with the Royal Air Force.
