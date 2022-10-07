Read full article on original website
Brandon Weaver
3d ago
I wish this was the biggest thing I had to worry about in my life 😂. Please keep me updated.
Gisele Bündchen and Pete Davidson: Internet trolls Tom Brady, says model should date actor amid split rumors
The Internet remains undefeated, unlike Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are 2-2 this season. With reports that both Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys, the Twitter community is already trolling the quarterback, hypothesizing who Bündchen might date next.
Tom Brady’s Latest Video Fuels Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors as He Appears to Ditch Ring
So, more fuel to the fire that is the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors. This time it was TB12 himself causing speculation. His latest Instagram video was about his fitness venture of the same moniker. However, fans couldn’t help but notice one thing. In the video,...
Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons
Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
Tom Brady appears to ditch wedding ring in new Instagram video about TB12 milestone amid divorce rumors
Tom Brady took to his Instagram account to share a video about a milestone he reached with his TB12 Sports brand, but appeared to not be wearing his wedding ring amid Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors.
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Threatened to Divorce Tom Brady Several Times Before Current Drama
Gisele Bündchen reportedly threatened divorce to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady multiple times in the past, before the couple's ongoing strife began this past summer. Sources told TMZ on Thursday that the supermodel has lived separately from Brady before and threatened divorce "several times." Brady's football career was reportedly the sticking point between the two.
Gisele Bündchen Ditches Wedding Ring While Out In Miami With Her & Tom Brady's Kids
Sending a message. While Gisele Bündchen has yet to directly comment on her and Tom Brady's crumbling marriage, she let her hands do the talking, as on Tuesday, October 4, she was spotted in Miami sans wedding band.The outing came as the model, clad in a white tank and grey leggings, was headed to a local gym with their two kids, Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.The ringless sighting occurred on the same day OK! revealed that Bündchen, 42, and the NFL star, 45, each hired divorce attorneys. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will...
Tom Brady Reflects on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors
Watch: Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors. Tom Brady's reflection on mental health is nothing short of a touchdown. In honor of World Mental Health Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, got candid about how he deals with the pressure on and off the field.
Gisele Bundchen Is ‘Shielding’ Her and Tom Brady’s Kids From Their ‘Marital Troubles’: It’s Her ‘No. 1 Priority’
Putting the children first. Gisele Bündchen's "number one priority is shielding her children" from her and Tom Brady's ongoing "marital troubles," a source tells Life & Style exclusively. “Gisele feels that her marriage to Tom...
