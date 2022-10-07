ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

brickunderground.com

New Yorkers who renewed their leases in September see more moderate rent increases

New York City renters who renewed their leases caught a break on rent increases compared to renters who renewed in the spring and summer—and got hit with steeper hikes. A new survey from openigloo, the rental listings and building review platform, found that rents for NYC renters who renewed their leases last month increased by an average of 5.2 percent compared to 12.5 percent in August and 7.3 percent for September 2021. Increases were more painful for Brooklyn renters (7 percent) than those in Manhattan (5 percent).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City

This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
constructiondive.com

NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’

Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Manhattan officially enters a buyer's market

Manhattan real estate has officially entered a buyer’s market, but buyers won’t feel like they’re in the driver’s seat until the coming weeks and months, when prices are likely to fall. The latest weekly market update from real estate data site UrbanDigs shows that Manhattan has...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market

Coming off a busy second quarter, Brooklyn’s office landlords asked for higher rents in the third. In response, tenants signed far fewer leases and pushed up the borough’s availability rate. The borough’s office leasing activity dropped by more than 30 percent from the second quarter, according to a...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting

The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
MANHATTAN, NY
stupiddope.com

New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App

In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location

Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city

A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more

Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
matadornetwork.com

How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City

While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

