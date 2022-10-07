Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Woman Arrested After Fattaly Stabbing a Man On MTA Bronx busAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Teenage Girl Found Fatally Shot In An Apartment Lobby In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers who renewed their leases in September see more moderate rent increases
New York City renters who renewed their leases caught a break on rent increases compared to renters who renewed in the spring and summer—and got hit with steeper hikes. A new survey from openigloo, the rental listings and building review platform, found that rents for NYC renters who renewed their leases last month increased by an average of 5.2 percent compared to 12.5 percent in August and 7.3 percent for September 2021. Increases were more painful for Brooklyn renters (7 percent) than those in Manhattan (5 percent).
NY1
At the root of NYC's housing crisis, a decades-long problem of supply not meeting demand
Housing court in the Bronx is a crush of New Yorkers desperately fighting eviction and deplorable living conditions, and others fighting to collect the rent they need amid rising interest and other expenses. "There's like rodents running around. There's roaches," said tenant Dwayne Osborne. "Con Edison, DEP, Wi-Fi, they all...
NY1
Your guide to understanding affordable housing in New York City
This summer, New York City’s rental market hit a shocking milestone: The average rent in Manhattan passed $5,000. Rents have skyrocketed since 2021, far surpassing the largely flat median costs in the years that led up to the pandemic, according to StreetEasy. Spiking rents, alongside other trends in the...
constructiondive.com
NYC office market faces ‘real estate apocalypse’
Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
SNAP FAQ: What Is New York EBT and How Can You Apply for Benefits?
The New York Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) issues monthly benefits to eligible low-income families and individuals. SNAP recipients receive benefits through an EBT card, which can...
brickunderground.com
Manhattan officially enters a buyer's market
Manhattan real estate has officially entered a buyer’s market, but buyers won’t feel like they’re in the driver’s seat until the coming weeks and months, when prices are likely to fall. The latest weekly market update from real estate data site UrbanDigs shows that Manhattan has...
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat included
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 145 affordable apartments in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The newly constructed Halletts Point 7 Apartments are located at 3-24 27th Avenue, Astoria, Queens, New York.
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
Coming off a busy second quarter, Brooklyn’s office landlords asked for higher rents in the third. In response, tenants signed far fewer leases and pushed up the borough’s availability rate. The borough’s office leasing activity dropped by more than 30 percent from the second quarter, according to a...
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned. The program, Tenant Interim Lease, or TIL, dates back to the 1970s and is supposed to open the door for ...
stupiddope.com
New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
Just let congestion pricing die already. It’ll save us all time and money (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Sometimes you just have to admit that you’re beat. And those who want to jam the congestion pricing tax down our throats should be first in line to do so. Try as they might, New York Democrats just can’t get the first-in-the-nation program off...
eastnewyork.com
East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location
Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city
A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
weatherboy.com
New England Seismic Activity Wanes After Quakes in New York, New Hampshire
According to USGS, three weak earthquakes hit New England last week; however, activity has since waned with no seismic activity since Friday and Saturday’s quakes in New York and New Hampshire. The earthquakes were too weak to create any damage and were likely too weak to be felt by many people.
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York
Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
matadornetwork.com
How To Take the Perfect Magic Mushroom Day Trip From New York City
While studies have shown that humans have eaten psilocybin throughout our evolution, magic mushrooms are having a moment as of late. Within the last couple of years, progressive cities like Santa Cruz, Ann Arbor, and Denver, as well as the state of Oregon, have decriminalized “the flesh of the gods,” and mushrooms might soon enjoy the kind of cultural and legal acceptance that cannabis has gained in the last decade. Such legalization could offer relief to thousands: Research from John Hopkins and the National Institute of Health indicates that mushrooms can ameliorate PTSD, OCD, severe depression, and other mental illnesses.
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NYC residents spend 2nd most on monthly bills: report
Though the mobile phone bills are the most common for U.S. households (94%), mortgage payments were the most expensive at an average $1,368.
