Read full article on original website
Related
We’d Love OmniRide Eight Days a Week if We Could. . . but We’re Happy to Now Have Seven
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Over the last year or so, OmniRide has had several plans for expansion and improvement in the works – and now the plans have become a reality. “We’re really excited about our new Sunday service,” said Alyssa Ludwiczak, public relations specialist. “This is something people have been asking about for a long time.”
Composting Fall Leaves is a Great Activity for Lawn and Garden Health
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. Fall brings unique flavors like pumpkin spice, leisure activities like watching new TV shows and picturesque scenery like striking colors and falling leaves. Many gardeners and sustainability enthusiasts have leaf composting on their list of fun activities for fall. Composting can be a rewarding experience because compost helps soil, plants and lawns. Composting also reduces the need to landfill organic material, saving landfill space.
Ribbon Cutting at Gemini Way Celebrates New Sidewalk
A small gathering, including Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-Large Ann Wheeler and Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, Prince William County staff, and the public met recently for a ribbon cutting at a new sidewalk along Gemini Way. According to Prince William County Department of Transportation Director Rick...
Bull Run Mountain Conservancy Announces 23rd Annual Halloween Safari
This year, for one night only (Oct. 21), Bull Run Mountain Conservancy announces their annual Halloween Safari. Volunteers will escort you on a non-scary guided nighttime hike where you will meet native “wildlife” that perform natural history skits. After the hike relax by the bonfire, enjoy Halloween treats, and listen to live music. The Halloween Safari will be held at Leopold’s Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Bring a flashlight and walking shoes. Walks begin every six minutes between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
VDOT Northern Virginia Career Fair is Oct. 6
The Virginia Department of Transportation Northern Virginia District is working to help foster the transportation workforce of tomorrow via its Transportation Career Fair Thursday, Oct. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Prince William County Fairgrounds. About 80 engineering firms, organizations, agencies and contractors from all over the...
Fall for Manassas
Pack up the crew — including the kids and the dog — and head to the Old Town Manassas Holiday Crafts & Treats Fair Oct. 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Bring the whole family for some fall fun!. Don’t miss the Kids Halloween Parade from 1:00...
Manassas Market Report – Third Quarter 2022
In the City of Manassas, the third quarter of 2022 brought exciting new job announcements, long-awaited business openings, and continued positive growth in the City’s commercial real estate market. Demand for a City-based business location remained strong over the summer, fueling significant activity across office, retail, and industrial sectors.
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gar-Field High School Welcomes Students, Families To The IBMA College Fair
Gar-Field High School recently hosted the Mid-Atlantic Association of International Baccalaureate World Schools (IBMA) College Fair. The event garnered over 900 students from Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS), the District of Columbia, and surrounding states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Attendees met with representatives from over 110 colleges and...
Level Up Your Business with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce
Calling all small business owners, the public and members of the Chamber! Level up your business with the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Nov. 3 at the MEGA Networking Expo. This is your opportunity to be a part of one of our largest networking events of the year. MEGA...
Prince William Living October 2022
October in Prince William is traditionally a month of festivals and fun. This year is no exception. Our feature story is chock full of October dates and details to fill your calendar with festive fall activities. Dig deeper in our Destinations section for even more hot spots to be throughout the month.
Student News Anchors At Haymarket Elementary School Highlight Hispanic Figures In History
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month. During this time, Haymarket Elementary School is recognizing the contributions and celebrating the cultural history of accomplished Latinos in the United States. Lead by Casey Cline, English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) teacher at Haymarket Elementary, a group of fifth graders are presenting morning announcements with a series of educational videos broadcast as news shows. They planned brief presentations that share the history, background, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Examples to date include Frida Kahlo, Cesar Chavez, Desi Arnaz, and Ellen Ochoa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Join Parks & Rec in October for Some ‘Spooky’ Fall Fun
Provided by Prince William Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. We’re just a week away from the official start of fall, and ‘spooky season’ is right around the corner. We’ve got lots of fun and exciting, as well as ‘haunted’ events happening in Prince William County so we hope you will join us throughout October for some spooky, fall fun – if you dare.
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Due to predicted inclement weather, Friends of the Occoquan’s Fall River Cleanup scheduled for Oct. 1 has been cancelled. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the same five sites in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required; please visit friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Please email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to register and learn more.
US Marine Corps Recognizes PWCS As Partner In Supporting Military-Connected Students
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) The U.S. Marine Corps awarded Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) with the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award. The award honors the “PWCS Goes Purple” initiative for collaborating to build successful partnerships between schools and the Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) to the benefit of military connected K-12 students.
Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
County and Regional Officials Break Ground for Road Improvement Project in Brentsville District
County, regional and state officials recently gathered to break ground for the Prince William Parkway-University Boulevard Intersection Improvements Project, which will help ease traffic in the Innovation Park area. The project, in the Brentsville District, is an innovative intersection – known as a quadrant intersection – that will create a...
What’s Open, Closed and Rescheduled This Weekend
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Hurricane Ian is expected to make its way to the Prince William County region later this afternoon. Here’s a look at what’s cancelled/closed, rescheduled and open this weekend:. CANCELLED/CLOSED. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre: Historic Cemeteries of Brentsville Walking Tours...
CFH Announces 5th Annual 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing
CFH, Inc. a 43-year-old Northern Virginia nonprofit, has announced the 5th Annual CFH 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing, the only annual fundraiser to raise revenue for the group’s continuum of housing-based programs. The 5k race will be held in-person at Occoquan Regional Park at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, thereby launching a virtual run-walk that will extend through Nov. 6, with registrants choosing their own course and time to participate. Interested participants can find more information and register by Oct. 20 at cfhva.org.
AWS Girls’ Tech Day Inspires More than 300 Girls and Young Women from Prince William County
According to the Pew Research Center, women represent a quarter or less of workers in computing and engineering. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Girls’ Tech Day is helping to change that. On Saturday, Oct. 1, AWS brought together more than 300 girls and young women from Prince William County and...
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0