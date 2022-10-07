Read full article on original website
Shooting Near Mayo Clinic Results in Sentence of Probation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to 5 years on probation for his conviction on charges stemming from a shooting in downtown Rochester four years ago. 42-year-old James Grant earlier entered guilty pleas to charges of illegal possession of a firearm and terroristic threats through...
Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: Weekend Fire Part of Suspicious Pattern
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire that broke out near Oronoco Saturday night is the third abandoned structure in the area to be torched in the last two weeks. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says all three of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius, a pattern he calls “suspicious.” Saturday’s fire broke out in the 12,000 block of 44th Ave. Northwest in Oronoco Township shortly before 11 p.m.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
One Man Seriously Injured in Fillmore County Motorcycle Crash
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash near Wykoff Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 16 when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail in Fillmore Township around 12:45 p.m.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
Over 1,100 Drivers Ticketed in Minnesota Seatbelt Enforcement Effort
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 1,164 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations during a statewide “click it or ticket” enforcement effort in Minnesota last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says law enforcement also issued 27 citations for violations of the state’s child seat law. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was one of 281 law enforcement agencies to partake in the enforcement and education campaign that ran from September 18-24.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
Work continues on Hwy. 14 Repaving Project in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is continuing on a repaving project on Hwy. 14 through southeast Rochester. “They’ve got that first layer of pavement down and some temporary striping but you still see single lanes,” MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty said during an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today. “Probably towards the end of the month they should wrap up there.”
Why Rochester, MN is One of the Safest Cities for Trick-or-Treating
Halloween is almost here! When you send your kids out for trick-or-treating, do you get a little nervous? It's understandable but don't worry, Rochester, Minnesota was actually named one of the safest cities for trick-or-treating in the entire country. I'm still working on getting my Halloween decorations out and getting...
Firefighter Injured Battling Blaze Near Oronoco
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - A member of the Pine Island Fire Department was transported to St. Marys Hospital after being injured while battling a residential fire Saturday night. A news release says the Pine Island Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of 44th Avenue in Oronoco Township around...
Harvest Season Underway in the Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Increased farm equipment traffic on roads in the Rochester area and statewide is prompting local officials to remind motorists on how to safely share the road with farmers during the harvest season. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, MnDOT Southeast District Spokesman Mike Dougherty offered...
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
2022 Best Minnesota Small Town is 90 Minutes from Rochester
We love our small towns! I think they're such great places to go for day trips, they always have such cute attractions and mom-and-pop shops. And a list of the 2022 best small towns to live in Minnesota was released earlier this year. The town that took the top spot is 90 minutes from Rochester, MN. Also, one of our neighboring towns ended up in the top 5!
2nd Year In A Row, Minnesota Kohl’s Stores Closed Thanksgiving
I just heard that some of Minnesota could get snow this week. Which makes my heart hurt and my mind is wanting me to head to Realtor.com to find a warmer location. Actually, I'm pretty sure I can feel my fingers freeze as I am typing right now. While I go find another layer to bundle up with, some huge news just showed up from a gigantic retail chain with stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Looks like they are showing some love to their employees this Thanksgiving season!
Run From a ‘Crazed Killer’ at Minnesota’s Top Halloween Attraction
One of the State's Best Haunted Houses Opens This Weekend in Southeast Minnesota. As the five-time winner of Minnesota Haunted House's Top Overall Attractions, the bar is always set high for the Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony, and it always over-delivers. Monster Bash Haunted House has a new theme...
Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
