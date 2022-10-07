ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school district suspends all police department activities

By Alejandro Serrano The Texas Tribune
 4 days ago
Buy Now The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees meets July 18 to hear from members of the community at Uvalde High School. The school district announced Friday it was suspending all of its police department’s operations. Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Uvalde school officials on Friday suspended all of the district police department’s activities and placed two of its officers on paid administrative leave, citing “recent developments that have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”

Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller were placed on leave, and other officers employed with the department will fill other roles in the district, according to a Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District press release issued Friday. Mueller decided to retire, the release said.

