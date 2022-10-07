Uvalde school district suspends all police department activities
Uvalde school officials on Friday suspended all of the district police department’s activities and placed two of its officers on paid administrative leave, citing “recent developments that have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.”
Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller were placed on leave, and other officers employed with the department will fill other roles in the district, according to a Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District press release issued Friday. Mueller decided to retire, the release said.
