Queens, NY

KIRO 7 Seattle

Mariners ALDS Game 1 wrap up

HOUSTON — The Mariners had a tough go in Game 1 against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series. Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, pushing the Astros over the M’s 8-7. KIRO 7 sports...
HOUSTON, TX

