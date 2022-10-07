Read full article on original website
At 'Taste of the Beaches,' coastal restaurants offer great food for good cause
At 'Taste of the Beaches,' 50-plus Pinellas County restaurants offer great food for a good cause. Tickets start at $10, and part of the proceeds benefit Hurricane Ian relief.
floridainsider.com
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6
Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
suncoastnews.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area
Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
thegabber.com
What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?
Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
New ride coming to Busch Gardens next year
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shared some exciting news for theme park enthusiasts Tuesday.
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
These Florida Cities Are Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
995qyk.com
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
The story of the 'Black mother' of Cuban liberator Jose Marti
Paulina Pedroso was an Afro-Cuban woman who owned property in the Bay Area and saved the life of Cuban liberator Jose Marti.
Safety Harbor Connect
The 6 o’clock Hour
Waterfront Park, Safety Harbor. Enjoying peaceful respite with a friend. We’ve completed our walk. wine shared by nearby picnickers. The evening throngs have not yet arrived. Facing the Bay, water ripples peacefully. Tampa’s buildings a muted gray. The sky, an expanse of blue,. not yet illuminated by the...
Black bear spotted in west Hudson neighborhood
A black bear was recently spotted in a west Hudson neighborhood, and his antics were caught on video.
Bay News 9
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety...
Bay News 9
What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties
For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
iontb.com
Pinellas Park Police and multiple local agencies respond to an active shooter call at Pinellas Park High School
On October 11, 2022, the Pinellas Park Police Department and multiple other local agencies responded to Pinellas Park High School in reference to a report of an active shooter around 12:22 p.m. The police department continues to work this call for service. Currently, there are no known injuries and the...
