Safety Harbor, FL

floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?

Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
GULFPORT, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Entertainment
City
Safety Harbor, FL
City
Greenwood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
10 Tampa Bay

Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Isaac Hayes
Lee Greenwood
Natalie Cole
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Safety Harbor Connect

The 6 o’clock Hour

Waterfront Park, Safety Harbor. Enjoying peaceful respite with a friend. We’ve completed our walk. wine shared by nearby picnickers. The evening throngs have not yet arrived. Facing the Bay, water ripples peacefully. Tampa’s buildings a muted gray. The sky, an expanse of blue,. not yet illuminated by the...
TAMPA, FL
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz Band#Concert#On The Waterfront#Food And Drink
Bay News 9

Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

What to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian in Pinellas, Pasco counties

For those looking for where to bring sandbags after Hurricane Ian, county officials with Pinellas and Pasco are advising residents to take the following measures. Officials with Pinellas County provided the recommendations below on what to do with sandbags after Hurricane Ian:. Pinellas County encourages residents and businesses to reuse...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Entertainment
Music
Food & Drinks
fox13news.com

Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
10 Tampa Bay

16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
RIVERVIEW, FL

