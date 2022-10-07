ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
cardinalnews.org

Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
