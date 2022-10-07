Read full article on original website
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
Gov. Youngkin announces more than $257,000 in grants for main street revitalization projects
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that grants totaling more than $257,000 through the Virginia Main Street Program will be administered to 16 communities across the state.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
Va. News: Potomac River bridge dispute and alcohol at a busy, Virginia mall
People opposed to the demolition of a Potomac River bridge have taken the issue to federal court. And, one of Virginia's busiest malls wants to add alcohol to its list of attractions. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Report calls for lowering costs in Virginia prisons for communication, commissary
The cost of talking on the phone and buying basic goods behind bars could be cut if Virginia lawmakers follow advice laid out in a new report.
Gas prices rising across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
A close look at Virginia's 3rd District race coming up
Democrat Bobby Scott was first elected to Congress in 1992, and has been reelected 14 times. Republican challenger Terry Namkung says he's new and energized.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Appalachian Power proposes $20-a-month electricity bill hike
Appalachian Power, a public utility company serving much of southwestern Virginia, is requesting approval for a rate hike to make up for the increased cost of fossil fuels earlier this year.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Why colder parts of DC region stop seeing frost advisories, freeze warnings
Many residents west of D.C. were alerted to frost advisories and freeze warnings late this weekend and even early this morning. Even though a recurring pattern this morning has prompted additional frost advisories, there is a void of these alerts in what is typically the colder spots of the Shenandoah Valley and West Virginia mountains.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
