BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An automotive manufacturer in Botetourt County is working to reduce its carbon footprint and be more conscious of the environment. Metalsa is now the second company in the Roanoke Valley to have a “Zero Waste” pledge. The pledge means all the extra scrap metal and trash is recycled into something else, or its converted into energy.

