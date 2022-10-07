Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said. The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R...
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to 2-year-old's head, shoot up Detroit house during break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother of two said she is fearing for her life after a suspect held a gun to her toddler's head and shot up her house during a break-in early Monday. The woman said two men who she's seen before broke into her home near...
Michigan Man Faces Life In Prison For Burning Pro Poker Player Alive
Prosecutors called the man 'a liar and a pervert.'
The Oakland Press
Police: Resident returns from walk to find his vehicle on blocks, tires and rims gone
A Bloomfield Township resident returned from a walk in his neighborhood recently to find someone had stolen the tires and rims from his pickup truck, leaving it on blocks, police said. The resident said he had left his home in the 3000 block of Wedgewood Drive at around 5:00 a.m....
Tv20detroit.com
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College. The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.
Hampton Inn: Dearborn fatal shooting was not caused by billing dispute
The fatal shooting Thursday at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was not sparked by a billing dispute, the hotel chain said in a late-night statement Friday evening, contrary to the narrative thus far by police who have yet to conclude their investigation. "We can confirm that we lost one of our associates yesterday...
Tv20detroit.com
Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit. Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when...
Tv20detroit.com
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
whmi.com
Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday
A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Tv20detroit.com
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
fox2detroit.com
2 Detroit businesses shut down after murder, non-fatal shooting leads to investigations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two shootings outside Detroit businesses lead to investigations that resulted in them being shut down. "As Chief White talked about with his Five Point Plan accountability from venues, they brought us in, and we took a look," Detroit Police Deputy Franklin Hayes. The city shut down...
Driver of Corvette killed in crash with box truck in Northern Macomb County
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old Macomb Township man driving a Chevy Corvette crashed into a box truck near 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads around 1:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff's Office struggles to fill nearly 100 vacancies, as office turns to support program
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office has nearly 100 vacancies it has been trying to fill. "We’re doing everything we can to add people," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. A number of factors are impacting the office's numbers, he said. "We had Covid, obviously. Most...
