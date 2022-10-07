ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recover $100K worth of equipment

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after recovering more than $100,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.Police responded to a report of larceny on Oct. 6 in the 5000 block of Franklin Road. The owner of a construction company told police that a newer model Kubota Skid Steer parked on the rear of the property was taken.Detectives recovered the stolen equipment in Detroit as well as two other pieces of equipment that were reported stolen out of different jurisdictions.An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College. The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit. Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours

DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Large Police Presence In City Of Brighton Saturday

A large police presence in the City of Brighton over the weekend was related to a welfare check, which authorities say was done out of an abundance of caution. Officers with the Brighton City Police Department responded to an office complex in the 1000 block of Charles H. Orndorf Dr. for a welfare check at around 6:30pm Saturday. Upon investigation, it was determined an individual inside the office complex had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BRIGHTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations. Along with revoking the license of Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, the board, which is part of...
DETROIT, MI

