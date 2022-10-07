Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Elon Musk is selling a perfume called 'Burnt Hair' for $100 a bottle. His company describes it as 'the essence of repugnant desire.'
"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
Philips expects profit to drop with $1.3 billion hit to sleep business
AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.
Eutelsat sees OneWeb merger boosting yearly sales to $2 billion by 2027
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications (ETL.PA), the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, said on Wednesday it expected its planned tie-up with Britain's OneWeb to boost annual sales to 2 billion euros ($1.95 billion) by 2027.
Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after takeoff from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency President Hiroshi Yamakawa told an online news conference. “We deeply apologize for our failure to live up to the expectations” of local officials and those who were involved in the development of the satellites, Yamakawa said, pledging to assist in the investigation into the cause of the failure. JAXA officials said the agency sent a self-destruction signal after deciding the rocket was not able to fly safely and enter a planned orbit. JAXA said the rocket and payloads were believed to have fallen into the sea east of the Philippines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK economy shrinks in August; pound rises on hopes of bond-buying extension – business live
Business group says 0.3% fall in monthly GDP is ‘warning sign that economy already stalling before market turmoil of recent weeks’
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing’s ranks, Xi rules
BEIJING (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New York-based journalist said there’s little point, given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.
Comments / 0