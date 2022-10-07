Read full article on original website
Related
Government Technology
To Pay, or Not to Pay? Ransomware’s Conundrum for Schools
(TNS) — Ransomware and other cyber attacks on K-12 schools have increased, especially as districts lean further into technology use for teaching and learning, and as cyber criminals get more sophisticated. Since the 2022-23 school year began, a handful of school districts have been hit with cyber attacks. Most...
Government Technology
It’s E-Rate Prep Season
Over the coming weeks and months, many districts and libraries across the U.S. will begin the long process of applying for E-Rate funding. E-Rate, also known as the FCC’s universal service Schools and Libraries Program, provides discounts of up to 90% to schools and libraries for eligible IT and telecommunications goods and services. With the publication of the proposed Eligible Services List, August marks the opening salvo of the process for many organizations.
Comments / 0