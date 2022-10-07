ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona GOP Secretary Of State Candidate Insists ‘Deep State’ Google Is Blocking His Website; Turns Out He Requested It Not Be Indexed

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Dem gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs fumbles question on Latino community in hard-to-watch interview

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs delivered a fumbling answer when asked to elaborate on her relationship with the Latino community last week. The exchange came during Hobbs' appearance at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Forum in Phoenix, Arizona. A town hall moderator pressed her to explain how the state's Latino community has impacted her personally.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences

The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Indexing#Election State#Election Fraud#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Google
AOL Corp

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy