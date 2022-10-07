Arizona GOP Secretary Of State Candidate Insists ‘Deep State’ Google Is Blocking His Website; Turns Out He Requested It Not Be Indexed

Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate says "we have a crisis on our border"
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor, said that if elected, she will team up with other border state governors to tackle immigraiton. She talks to "Face the Nation" about immigraiton, abortion, the 2020 election and other major issues facing Arizona voters.
Dem gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs fumbles question on Latino community in hard-to-watch interview
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs delivered a fumbling answer when asked to elaborate on her relationship with the Latino community last week. The exchange came during Hobbs' appearance at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Forum in Phoenix, Arizona. A town hall moderator pressed her to explain how the state's Latino community has impacted her personally.
fox10phoenix.com
Katie Hobbs holds campaign event, says Arizonans have more in common than political differences
The Democrat candidate running for Arizona Governor and current Secretary of State hosted an event on Sunday, Oct. 9. Katie Hobbs spoke at Barry Goldwater Park in Paradise Valley and was joined by several Republicans campaigning for her. She emphasized putting the country before political parties and says we have much more in common than our political differences.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
RNC, AZ GOP sue Maricopa County over poll workers; board chair calls it 'absurd'
Arizona's Republican Party and the Republican National Committee have sued Maricopa County officials over poll worker staffing and alleged failure to produce requested records.
AZFamily
Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs appear on “Face The Nation” to talk border safety plans, abortion, Arizona’s economy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The race to become Arizona’s next governor is one the nation’s most hotly contested races between Katie Hobbs, the democratic candidate, and the republican candidate Kari Lake. Only on CBS 5 Sunday morning, both women appeared on “Face The Nation” to discuss their appeals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Kari Lake was booted from Arizona town hall audience before Hobbs took the stage
Democrat Katie Hobbs won’t debate her opponent in Arizona’s race for governor, yet Republican Kari Lake tried to make it happen at a candidate town hall that organizers say she disrupted. Under the agreed-upon rules for the pre-recorded event, which was taped Monday and airs at 7 p.m....
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on Oct. 7. Investigators need help finding the suspect.
Stimulus update: Direct $487 payments being sent out from Wednesday for more than 1 million people
Over 1 million front-line workers in Minnesota are set to receive one-time payments of $487.45 beginning Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
California man arrested after body found buried in Arizona desert
Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested in California on Friday morning in connection to a homicide investigation after a body was found buried in the desert of Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
AOL Corp
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
Comments / 0