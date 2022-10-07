ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU Boulder News & Events

State of the Research & Innovation Enterprise webinar slated for Monday, Oct. 17

In CU Boulder's first State of the Research & Innovation Enterprise webinar, Massimo Ruzzene, acting vice chancellor for research and innovation and dean of the institutes, will share compelling metrics, trends, insights and aspirations from the university’s thriving research and innovation enterprise. This power-packed hour will also offer a...
BOULDER, CO
10 things to do this week: Take Care Street Fair and more

Oct. 11–14 Join Health and Wellness Services to explore the power of play and learn how fun can improve your health, creativity and relationships as an adult. The hybrid summit is free and open to CU faculty, staff and students. Register here. Time Management and Organization. 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m....
BOULDER, CO

