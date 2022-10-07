Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Sustainable Cashmere Sweater for Fall, and I’m Buying Every Color Before They Sell Out

Read full article on original website
RS Recommends: The Best Cashmere Sweaters for Every Outfit (and Every Budget)
Cashmere is to sweaters as “Italian” is to sportscars, or “Wagyu” is to beef: it signifies the ultimate kind of sweater, not just a good one. But, unlike Italian sportscars or a Wagyu beef steak, the best cashmere sweaters are now more varied and more attainable than ever. The main reason for cashmere’s superiority is unrivaled softness, but the fabric is also stronger and warmer than other types of wool, and it even naturally blocks body odor. Take care of a great cashmere sweater, and it’ll treat you well for years without unraveling or sprouting holes. Plus, unlike some other long-lasting...
I Finally Got My Hands on a Pair of These Internet and Celeb-Favorite Tennis Shoes, and They’re Just as Comfortable as Everyone Says
Rain or shine, nothing will keep me from wearing white sneakers—ever. Especially, if they’re Cariuma sneakers. Yes, the same eco-friendly brand that's been on all over Instagram and spotted on Pete Davidson and Helen Mirren have officially become my go-to sneaker style. I now have four pairs in my closet and wear a different silhouette almost every day. But of all the styles I own, there’s only one versatile enough to keep my feet cozy and comfortable this sweater weather season.
We’ve Tried Every Avocado-Cutting Hack Known to Man—This One Might Actually Reign Supreme
Aside from coffee beans, there are a few ingredients that are always present in my kitchen, like salt, pepper, and olive oil. But in addition to these essentials, you can *always* find a handful of avocados sitting on my countertop as they ripen to perfection. Because I tend to make...
These Cozy Cardigans With Pockets(!!!) Are Your Wardrobe Essential This Autumn
Unlike summer—where scorching temperatures nudge you into shorts and a tank top—fall is arguably much easier to dress for. There's so much to choose from: shackets, puffer coats, sweatshirts, chunky knits—just to name a few. Plus, you don't have to worry about shedding extra layers. But, perhaps the most versatile style of them all are cardigans. Especially cardigans with pockets, since what's better than fashion that's supremely functional? They're a quintessential layering piece for autumn, and we're personally stocking up for no-brainer outfits.
I’ve Been to 20+ Weddings This Year, and the Comfortable Heels I’ve Worn To All of Them Are Only $34 Right Now for Prime Day
Over the past 12 months, I've become somewhat of a professional wedding guest. I've been to 20 of them (which I know is ridiculous), and have picked up some pretty solid tips along the way—like "always bring a backup dress" and "extra-strength deodorant is your best friend." The most important lesson I've learned, though, is also the most obvious: Always, always wear comfortable shoes. After all, nothing can ruin your night (or your dance floor moves) quite like blisters. Thankfully, I found a pair of heels early on in the season that I can wear for hours on end—and right now they're on sale for $34, thanks to Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2).
Amazon’s Most-Wanted Winter Jacket Has 16,500+ 5-Star Ratings—And It’s on Super Sale for Prime Day
Traditionally, Amazon Prime Day has been a shopping-palooza for big-ticket deals, like big-screen TVs and fancy robot vacuums. This fall's Prime Early Access Sale is no different, with a smattering of splurges marked down to more affordable prices. But, in the spirit of #CozySeason, we're turning our attention to Amazon's most-wanted winter jacket, which is on super sale, too. (And way more stylish than the aforementioned robot vacuum.)
The Coziest Oversized Sweaters That Will Keep You Warm All Autumn Long
Ready or not, autumn is officially here. Weather-wise, we're getting that chilly fall feeling, with temps dropping in the low 60s and 50s. It’s safe to say that most of have already swapped our sweat-wicking fabrics for snuggly sweaters. One fall trend from 2021 that’s here to stay is...
‘I’m an RD, and Here Are 4 Easy Ways You Can Give Your Favorite Fall Coffee a Gut-Friendly, Anti-Inflammatory Glow-Up’
Although coffee is a daily staple year-round for many, can we agree that it tastes a little different and, dare we say, better during the fall months? Perhaps this is because of the extra pump (or five) of pumpkin spice syrup that we have no choice but to order the moment PSLs are back in stock... or that cinnamon caramel cookie butter creamer we keep stocked in the fridge starting September 1st. Swoon.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These Are the 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Get Ready for Boots Season’
Fall is a time of transition. As the cold weather sets in, it clues us in that it's time to trade our iced coffees for PSLs, our tees and tanks for cozy knits, and our light floral fragrances for richer scents. But one seasonal swap that comes with its fair share of unwanted side effects? The transition from sandals to boots.
9 Wool Shoes That Will Keep Your Feel Warm (But Not Sweaty) In Chilly Weather
Somehow fall is already here, and with it, its signature crisp, cool air and unpredictable weather. All this fog and drizzle has us wanting to cover our head to our toes in everything cozy. Speaking of toes, while you’re likely digging out your favorite sweaters and turtlenecks, we’re here to remind you that the fabric you cover your feet in can help stave off the chill, too—and we’re not just talking about thick, warm socks. We're talking about shoes—wool shoes, to be exact—which are the cherry on top to any ultimate autumnal wardrobe.
I Used Lashify To Give Myself the World’s Easiest At-Home Lash Extensions, and I Haven’t Touched My Mascara in a Week
I've got short, curly lashes. I live for a good mascara, and love throwing on falsies for special occasions. But, because my lashes are so curly, it's hard to put lash strips on without gluing my actual lashes to my lids. I've always wanted to try lash extensions, but know the harsh chemical can wreck your lashes and your ocular glands. So when I came across Lashify, an at-home lash extension line that prioritizes lash health, I knew I had to try it.
The Best October Prime Day Wellness Deals You Really Shouldn’t Miss Out On
If you missed this year's Prime Day—Amazon's annual shopping spree with *Broad City-voice* deals, deals, deals, you're in luck—Amazon surprised us with another shopping event exclusively for Prime members, and the deals are, once again, too good to pass up. For the next two days (October 11-12), Amazon is throwing its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, the pre-holiday shopping event stocked with wellness sales galore. If you're a Prime member, you can take advantage of discounts across everything from luxury beauty and indulgent self-care items, to innovative fitness equipment and "smart" home tech.
‘I’m a Podiatrist, and These 6 Loafers Actually Provide Great Arch Support’
There's a reason why we've been seeing loafers everywhere. Smart, sleek, and go with just about every single outfit in your closet, loafers are a foot-friendly shoe choice that instantly upgrades your daily ensemble. And they're especially a great fashion addition for autumn, since loafers pair really well with jeans, slacks, and the classic skirt-and-tights combo. Whether you decide to make them look more preppy or punky all depends on your accessories, but what we really love about loafers is that they're versatile—anyone can rock a loafer.
In the Market for a New Sofa? Here Are 6 Sustainable (and Seriously Comfy) Options
It’s that time again. Maybe you just moved and you need a new sofa for your space. Maybe your current couch is sagging a little bit too much in the middle, or a mysterious (and of course, seemingly uncleanable) stain has appeared on the side. Or maybe you just want to treat yourself to a new, comfy centerpiece for your living room. Whatever the reason, it’s time for a new sofa.
‘I’ve Been a Dermatologist for 34 Years, and These Are the 2 Under-$10 Hand Creams I Break Out Every Fall’
Just when the cool crisp of fall creeps back into the air, Diane Berson, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, knows it's time to get serious about her hand-care routine. To do so, she uses a ceramide-packed cream every morning to hydrate her hands and a thicker cream at night to seal in moisture before bed.
10 Best Beauty Buys To Snag During the Prime Early Access Sale
If you haven't already spent your day pursuing Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, I envy your self-restraint, but I'm here to let you know that's about to change. We've scoured the thousands of beauty products on offer and the deals are almost too good to be true. Brands like GHD, Laneige, Olaplex, and more have marked-down products allowing you to get a head-start on holiday shopping (or just beef up your personal reserve).
Peloton Bikes—Yes, Peloton—Are Finally On Sale for Amazon Prime Day
In August, Peloton announced that it would begin selling its products on Amazon in an effort to reach more customers. That’s especially exciting news this week, because it means that Peloton is participating in Prime Day—and that you could snag a Peloton bike and gear at a discount.
This ‘Toilet Wand’ Has 43,000 5-Star Ratings for Making Gunk and Mildew Disappear, and It’s On Sale for $11
Cleaning the toilet isn't the most fun activity in the world, but it's necessary to prevent your bathroom from reeking and looking like a hot mess. If left untouched, mold, mildew, and bacterial growth begin to appear in your toilet bowl (gross, I know), which is unsanitary to be around, to say the least. To leave your toilet in better shape than you found it, you'll want to invest in a trusty cleaner, and this Clorox Toilet Wand Cleaning System (on sale now for $11) has got you covered.
The 50 Best Gifts for Book Lovers (Besides More Books, of Course)
There's only one gift a book lover ever really wants: more books. But if you're not sure what books the bookworm in your life is into (or, more likely, if they've already read the book you're contemplating giving them), a bookish gift is the next best thing. If the bibliophile...
Reebok’s New Sneaker Launch Is Designed for Ultimate Stability on Any Surface
For years, the idea of running across wet grass (and even wet pavement) has scared me. Okay, scared might be a strong word, but let’s just say the fear of wiping out on a slick surface was enough to keep me from running in any and all precipitation. Recently, though, I caught wind of the new Reebok Floatride Energy 4 Adventure Running Shoes ($120), which are designed with outsoles inspired by gravel bike tires in an effort to provide as much traction as possible for all kinds of runs. Naturally, I was intrigued — so I sampled a pair and put them to the test.
