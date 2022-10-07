Taylor Swift Just Wore the Perfect Sustainable Cashmere Sweater for Fall, and I’m Buying Every Color Before They Sell Out

Over the past 12 months, I've become somewhat of a professional wedding guest. I've been to 20 of them (which I know is ridiculous), and have picked up some pretty solid tips along the way—like "always bring a backup dress" and "extra-strength deodorant is your best friend." The most important lesson I've learned, though, is also the most obvious: Always, always wear comfortable shoes. After all, nothing can ruin your night (or your dance floor moves) quite like blisters. Thankfully, I found a pair of heels early on in the season that I can wear for hours on end—and right now they're on sale for $34, thanks to Prime Early Access Sale (aka Prime Day 2).

