The Heather Cannon Wildcat of the Week #4 for the 2022-2023 school year was presented to Po-Hi junior Tay Moore. Superintendent Shelley Arrott said, “Tay Moore is a wonderful teammate and a team player. As the varsity quarterback on the Wildcat football team, Tay strives to be a leader by lifting his teammates up and putting the goals of the team ahead of his personal goals. He is a steadying force and a positive example for his teammates. Coach Harmon said, ‘Tay is a very talented student athlete. He has displayed a great deal of toughness and leadership for the Wildcats this season. We look forward to his continued growth on and off the playing field.’ Not only is Tay a great leader for his own teammates, but he is always in the student section cheering on other Wildcats as they compete.”

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO