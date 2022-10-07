Read full article on original website
Obituary for Merble Bellin
Merble Odean Bellin of Deer Creek, Oklahoma, died Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, in the Wakita Community Health Center in Wakita, Oklahoma, at the age of 96 years. Merble Odean Bellin was born on February 22, 1926, on the family farm northwest of Deer Creek to Edward Otto and Gladys Clarica (Patterson) Bellin. He attended Bluff Center Rural School before graduating from Deer Creek High School in 1944. Following his education he entered the United States Navy where he served for two years. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Grant County and continued with the family farming operation. In 1946, he purchased his own farm adjacent to his parents. He also worked as a carpenter and sprigging waterways for county farmers. On New Years Eve of 1946, he met Carol Jean Clark and they were married on November 20, 1947, in Deer Creek. He was a member of the Nardin United Methodist Church. His wife preceded him in death on July 10, 2020.
NOC Holding Grand Opening of the Pickens Learning Commons in Tonkawa
Northern Oklahoma College is inviting you to join them for the Grand Opening of the Pickens Learning Commons on Wednesday, October 12, at 3:30 pm at the NOC Library. The Pickens Learning Commons is a great student learning space. There are study areas, a tutoring center, library services, testing center, career and transfer services and the Cultural Engagement Center. It also has improved technology.
‘I think just that we are really close’
ENID — With just two weeks left before regionals, coach Kaleb Fischer thinks Weatherford’s girls cross country team is close to where they need to be. “I think just that we are really close to being where we need to be for Regionals. They know they need two good weeks of practice leading up to that,” Fischer said.
Ponca City Police Department Raising Funds for “Shop With a Cop” Project
The Ponca City Police Department is gearing up for our annual Shop with a Cop project for Christmas. The department works with different organizations to identify families who may need some help with Christmas gifts for children. Annually, the department receives help from Phillips 66, Wal-Mart, and many other businesses and individuals to provide Christmas shopping trips for 50+ young people.
Police Logs 10/07/2022 to 10/09/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
Wildcat of the Week #4 is Tay Moore
The Heather Cannon Wildcat of the Week #4 for the 2022-2023 school year was presented to Po-Hi junior Tay Moore. Superintendent Shelley Arrott said, “Tay Moore is a wonderful teammate and a team player. As the varsity quarterback on the Wildcat football team, Tay strives to be a leader by lifting his teammates up and putting the goals of the team ahead of his personal goals. He is a steadying force and a positive example for his teammates. Coach Harmon said, ‘Tay is a very talented student athlete. He has displayed a great deal of toughness and leadership for the Wildcats this season. We look forward to his continued growth on and off the playing field.’ Not only is Tay a great leader for his own teammates, but he is always in the student section cheering on other Wildcats as they compete.”
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
Kickoff time set for Texas' road game at Oklahoma State
AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff time for the Longhorns' next road game has been set by the conference. Big 12 officials announced Monday morning that the Longhorns' game on the road in Stillwater, Okla. will take place at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ABC. The Longhorns...
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Texas
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 game against Texas have been announced. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will air on ABC.
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
Oklahoma, Brent Venables criticized as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
Ponca City police logs Oct. 7-9
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 11:49 a.m. police took a report on the theft of a firearm. At 3:52 p.m. police took a report on a two-vehicle accident at Garrett Wrangler. At 4:04 p.m. police arrested Tennyson Rhodd at Union and Overbrook for possession of...
Blackwell police logs Oct. 1-8
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 1:58 a.m. police took a report on break in reported in the 400 block of east Edwards. At 3:02 p.m. fire units responded to a report of a truck and hay bales on fire at 60th and Highway 11. Oct. 3.
Man Climbs Grain Elevator Near Van Buren Overpass
ENID, OK - At 2:21 p.m., Enid Police Department were called to the area of 1200 block of North Van Buren reporting a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers were told the man was climbing the nearby grain elevator. Police blocked Chestnut near the overpass to prevent oncoming traffic. Officers went...
Jail bookings Sept. 23-30
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 23-30 include:. Felicia Renee Bales, 39, Ponca City, contempt of court. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, traffic charges, obtaining money or property under false pretenses and larceny. William Martin Benzing, 24,...
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
Sanders, No. 7 OSU get past Texas Tech, 41-31
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, and No. 7 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Sanders passed for 297 yards and ran for 56, and Bryson Green had five catches for a career-high 115 yards for the Cowboys. Texas...
Update released on Noble/Kay county crash
An update was provided on the crash that claimed one life and injured several others in Noble and Kay Counties, approximately 5.5 miles east of Billings. The accident involved three semis, an RV, and two cars. The accident involved the following vehicles and persons: a 2020 Volvo semi-truck, driven by Marat Zhamankulov, male, age 42, of Brooklyn, NY; a 2022 Mercedes Pleasure Way RV, driven by…
Oklahoma State football updates depth chart for upcoming game against TCU
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 game against TCU this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes form the previous version. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) travel on the road to face the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) in a battle of unbeatens inside Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
