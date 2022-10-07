ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

2 Must-See Events in Chenango County

While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Female First Responder’s Compassion & Dedication Surpass Call of Duty

Not all heroes wear capes. And not all firefighters are men. Some are quiet, humble, and brave women who put the needs of others before their own. Denise Johnson is one of those women at the Brookfield Fire Department. "We have so many dedicated people in our little town of Brookfield and she's truly a hero in the eyes of our entire community," Colleen Rutherford said in her nomination for First Responder Friday.
BROOKFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing

Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
HOMER, NY
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

