Not all heroes wear capes. And not all firefighters are men. Some are quiet, humble, and brave women who put the needs of others before their own. Denise Johnson is one of those women at the Brookfield Fire Department. "We have so many dedicated people in our little town of Brookfield and she's truly a hero in the eyes of our entire community," Colleen Rutherford said in her nomination for First Responder Friday.

BROOKFIELD, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO