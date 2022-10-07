Read full article on original website
BC Humane Society welcomes animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has left thousands of residents displaced, and looking for shelter, but not just people.
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
2 Must-See Events in Chenango County
While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
Former Elmira couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
Expensive! Are You Flushing Money Down the Toilet Without Knowing It?
Do you remember during the pandemic when everything was closed down and all of the do-it-yourself people decided to "fix" up their houses? Do you remember all of the stories that followed when the same people had to call in professionals to fix all of the mistakes well-meaning people made? Yeah, me too.
WKTV
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Employee donates generous gift to Windsor school
A Windsor Central High School maintenance worker took some time away from work to put a smile on the faces of young students.
Female First Responder’s Compassion & Dedication Surpass Call of Duty
Not all heroes wear capes. And not all firefighters are men. Some are quiet, humble, and brave women who put the needs of others before their own. Denise Johnson is one of those women at the Brookfield Fire Department. "We have so many dedicated people in our little town of Brookfield and she's truly a hero in the eyes of our entire community," Colleen Rutherford said in her nomination for First Responder Friday.
Fun things to do around Broome County this fall
Fall is in full-swing throughout the Southern Tier, this means that it is time to explore the fun seasonal activities that this area has to offer.
New bar in Elmira offering free rides home to combat the issue of drinking and driving
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re out, and your designated driver has one too many drinks, at most bars, you would be out of a ride. But not at Pick’s Pub! The new bar in Elmira is making sure its customers get home safely through a partnership with a local taxi service. “If we’re going […]
Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive
A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Ithaca man charged for home burglary
An Ithaca man has been charged with burglary after police said he was injured by the homeowner during the break-in last week.
Police looking for Target scooter thief
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
wxhc.com
Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing
Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
Man pleads guilty to Exchange Street ATM robbery
Today in Broome County Court, Cristopher Vandunk, 26 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Felony Robbery in the Third Degree.
Latest numbers, October 7th
Take a look at Broome County's latest COVID-19 numbers as we head into the weekend.
Ithaca man charged with stealing car, issuing bad check
An Ithaca man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and issuing a bad check in two separate incidents over the summer, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced.
KISS 104.1
