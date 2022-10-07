Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan State football's Payton Thorne: No excuses, but QB admits he's hurting
EAST LANSING — For as much as Kenneth Walker III meant to Michigan State’s offense last season, the Spartans did return their second-best option to run the ball. Payton Thorne. ...
No. 4 Clemson getting healthy, more comfortable on defense
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Clemson is finally getting healthy on defense for the first time all season. That promises to be a big problem for opponents going forward. Starting defensive end Xavier Thomas played his first game of the season for the Tigers (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) last week at Boston College after breaking a foot bone at an August scrimmage — and had two sacks and a quarterback pressure in only six snaps. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee says he’s full-go after missing the past two games due to a kidney infection. And the Tigers’ secondary will get a boost with the return of Tyler Venables at safety for Florida State on Saturday night. Swinney said injured cornerback starter Sheridan Jones remains day-to-day, though hopeful he can get back on the field come Saturday.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre denies wrongoing in Mississippi fraud scandal
One of the greatest quarterbacks in modern NFL history, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has been in the
Comments / 0