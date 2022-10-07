Read full article on original website
Dabrowski and Olmos qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the doubles team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos have secured their qualification for the 2022 WTA Finals. The pairing will be making their debut as a team at the season-ending tournament, which is being held in Fort Worth, Texas, this year at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena.
In first match since US Open, Collins upsets Garcia in San Diego
There were no ill effects of nearly a month off for Danielle Collins on Monday night at the San Diego Open. The reigning Australian Open finalist, unseeded at the WTA 500 event, knocked off No.7 seed Caroline Garcia in the opening round, 6-2, 7-6(4). Collins' last match came on Sept....
Krejcikova tops Swiatek, reigns at home in Ostrava
Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to upset World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling championship at the Agel Open. Krejcikova handed Swiatek only her second career defeat in 12 tour-level singles finals, and first in three years. She had to do it the hard way. Krejcikova trailed 5-1 in the opening set, and though she couldn't turn the set all the way around, eventually won the match in a staggering 3 hours and 16 minutes.
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
Champions Corner: How Ostrava winner Krejcikova turned her season around
In the past two weeks, Barbora Krejcikova swept back-to-back titles at the Tallinn Open and AGEL Open. The 2021 French Open champion rallied from a set down to hand top-ranked Iga Swiatek her first loss in a final since 2019, winning 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in Ostrava. Krejcikova's two-week indoor run...
Zheng Qinwen sets Swiatek rematch after Muguruza retires in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No.28 Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the San Diego Open after Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire down 5-0 in the first set due to GI illness. Zheng will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round on Thursday. A finalist...
Vekic takes down Sakkari in San Diego; Pliskova, Stephens advance
Donna Vekic defeated Maria Sakkari for the fifth time in seven career meetings. The latest came Tuesday in a 7-6(3), 6-1 win against the fifth-seeded Greek in the first round of the San Diego Open. From 5-3 down in the opening set, Vekic won 10 of the last 12 games...
