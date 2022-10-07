Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Has The U.S. Done Enough In Time For An EV Boom?
The EV revolution appears to be well underway in the US, with the segment recently achieving a 5 percent share of the market, which analysts believe is a watershed moment that indicates the beginning of rapid growth. It’s in line with the government’s efforts to push EVs to consumers, and...
Cynthia Tucker: We're clinging to climate myths, waiting for catastrophe
The dead left in Hurricane Ian’s wake number more than 100 in official tallies. So are the dollars it has cost will add up in the coming months. The furious storm is on track to be one of the deadliest in Florida’s recorded history — and one of the most expensive, too. Scientists and weather forecasters have emphasized that climate change made a significant contribution to Ian’s awful power. In the last five years, the coastline of the United States has been lashed by an...
Carscoops
Honda And LG To Invest $3.5 Billion In Ohio EV Battery Plant
Honda announced today, exactly 45 years after opening its first production facility in Ohio, that it will make several investments into its American plants to prepare for the construction of electric vehicles. The biggest portion of that investment will go into a joint venture battery plant that it is establishing...
Carscoops
St. Louis Wants To Sue Hyundai And Kia For Causing A “Public Safety Crisis” After Massive Surge In Thefts
It’s no secret that a wave of Kia and Hyundai thefts have overtaken many parts of the nation following a reckless challenge on TikTok and other social media platforms that exploits a design flaw certain vehicles from the Korean carmakers. Under the hashtag “Kia Boyz”, users have shared videos teaching people how to steal certain 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lacking an immobilizer system with only a screwdriver and a USB cord and then challenged them to do the same.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXPLAINER: What next in the Florida school shooter trial?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jurors who will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole are expected to begin their deliberations Wednesday, concluding a three-month trial. Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to the murders of 14 students and three...
Comments / 0