San Diego County, CA

More Than 1.9 Million Ballots on the Way to San Diego County Voters

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
More than 1.9 million ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters. Photo via County News Center

Registered voters can expect their ballots for the Nov. 8 statewide election to arrive in the next week, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters announced Friday.

More than 1.9 million ballots are on their way, and some voters may receive theirs as early as Saturday. They will also find their “I Voted” sticker inside the official ballot packet.

Starting Monday, voters can take advantage of early voting at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

All registered voters can vote from home and return filled ballots through the mail — no postage needed — or to any of the registrar’s official ballot drop box locations around the county Monday through Election Day.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?” Voters can also vote in person at any vote center.

Starting Oct. 29, 39 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then starting Nov. 5, more than 200 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vote center locations will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Tijuana Man Guilty in $250K ‘Double Broker’ Scheme – Victims Include Spring Valley Company

A Tijuana man pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges Thursday for a scheme that targeted trucking companies and freight brokers, netting him nearly $250,000. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Alexis Castillo Padilla, 45, took part in a “double broker” scheme, in which he used a Spring Valley trucking company’s stolen identity to agree to make freight deliveries.
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

