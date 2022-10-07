Read full article on original website
Enter To Win This 1972 Chevy Chevelle SS Now
Driven only 33K miles, this Chevelle SS has been waiting for you for 50 years!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Carscoops
What Do You Think Happened To This C8 Chevy Corvette?
The life of this 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was cut short in brutal fashion and the damage it has sustained may just leave you scratching your head as to what happened to it. The silver sports car has been ripped in two and is a very sad sight to see....
European Tuner Takes On The Chevy Corvette Stingray
The Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 is a solid-looking high-performance automobile out of the box but German tuner, Slystyle has decided to give the C8 Chevrolet Corvette some new styling coupled with a bump in performance. German tuners aren't renowned for restyling American cars but Slystyle specializes in US muscle and...
fordauthority.com
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
Carscoops
Very Rare, Very Dull 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Dale Earnhardt Jr. Edition Was Inexplicably Preserved For 18 Years
It’s not usual for us to feature rare low-mileage collector cars when they go up for sale. Depending on the model and condition sellers can see huge profits when they sell at the right time. We get the feeling that big profits aren’t in the cards for the seller of this 696-mile Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Carscoops
Can A 2022 Subaru BRZ Take On A 1984 Ferrari 308 GTB?
While it’s often tempting to look back on the past with rose-colored spectacles and green envy, there are times when the benefits of the present moment make themselves known. Take, for instance, the latest “This vs That” drag race video from Hoonigan. For the race, the team...
Carscoops
Hiding Under This Wonky V12 Ferrari Roma Mule Is The 812’s Successor
Once again, Ferrari has sent a stretched-out version of the Roma out on the public roads around its factory, and the test mule may hide a V12 engine under its bodywork. Seen testing in the spring, rumor has it that this is the followup to the 812 Superfast (GTS, and Competizione), sales of which have now ended. Expected to contain some degree of hybridization, the new front-engine V12 grand tourer will reportedly shift to the scalable architecture first used by the Roma.
Carscoops
BMW To Kill 8-Series Coupe And Cabrio And Introduce An Electric Gran Coupe For Next Gen, Claims Report
It’s no secret that large coupes and convertibles don’t sell as well as they used to, so the news that the BMW 8-Series’ fate is up in the air isn’t all that surprising. However, a new rumor suggests that the series will not only return for another generation, but also that that model will be electric.
Carscoops
Honda Odyssey Type R Limited Edition Spotted Prepped For The Nurgenburger Ring
The third-generation Honda Odyssey was not as sporty-looking as the current fifth-gen iteration of the popular minivan. However, an owner from California decided to change that, creating a unique Odyssey Type R. The Honda Odyssey Type R Limited Edition wannabe was spotted a couple of weeks ago in Buena Park,...
Carscoops
What’s With All Of These Crazy Nissan Z Dealer Markups?
The new Nissan Z is finally arriving at dealer lots across the nation. From the looks of it though buyers are having a tough time getting those cars from the dealer and into their garage at home without paying way over the sticker price. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve seen so far including why one dealer says it turned down an $85,000 offer on a Z Proto.
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Lineup Spied Inside And Out With Small Updates
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 as spy photographers have caught the crossover and crossover coupe undergoing testing in Austria. Set to receive a relatively minor refreshening, the models have been equipped with a sportier front bumper that features more expressive intakes and cleaner lines. We can also get a glimpse of updated headlights and what appears to be a lightly revised grille.
Carscoops
How Much Would You Pay For A Widebody Ferrari Testarossa?
Liberty Walk knows a thing or two about tuning modern-day exotics and making them even more eye-catching and as it turns out, it can also do the same with classics, one of which is currently up for sale. What you’re looking at is a Ferrari Testarossa, one unlike any other...
Carscoops
Twenty Year Old Toyota Corolla Gets A Makeshift Facelift Bringing It To The 2020s
What can you do when you want the newer model but you’re stuck a few generations behind and you’re short of budget? A Toyota Corolla owner from the Philippines found a solution to that problem by converting his eighth-gen model to an eleventh-gen lookalike. As you can tell...
Carscoops
What’s The Best-Looking Pickup Truck Of All Time?
Pickup trucks have long been the object of desire for many automotive enthusiasts, but they aren’t often thought of beautiful. But we want to change that today. I think it might be because of their utilitarian roots that pickup trucks tend not to be thought-out design exercises. We normally talk about tow ratings and power plants when we talk pickups, instead of design cues and color combinations.
Carscoops
Nothing To See Here, Just A Man Sleeping On A Moving Honda
Bizarre footage has emerged out of Washington D.C. showing a man lying across the windshield of a Honda and being driven down city streets. The incident occurred earlier in the week and local resident Paul Blair watched it all unfold. Speaking with ABC 7 News, Blair says he first noticed the unidentified man lying on the Honda while he was working from his inner-city home.
Carscoops
Musk Says “Super Fun To Drive” Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Entering Production
Elon Musk has revealed the oft-delayed Tesla Semi has finally gone into production. The announcement has been years in the making as Tesla originally unveiled the Semi in November of 2017. It was slated to be launched in 2019, so it’s almost four years behind schedule. Musk said deliveries...
Carscoops
This 917 HP Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX Station Wagon Is The Perfect Blend Of Subtle And Shocking
Mitsubishi might be on the brink of irrelevance in the United States but years ago it built some of the most desirable performance cars Japan had to offer. Now, one man has taken a JDM-spec Evo IX wagon and turned it into one of the most comprehensive builds we’ve ever seen on the platform.
Carscoops
Ferrari Enzo Spins Across The Road, Crashes Into Honda While Being Delivered To New Owner
You never know under which circumstances you may have an accident. Take for example the delivery driver of a Ferrari Enzo who was reportedly taking the limited edition supercar to its new owner on the U.K. island of Jersey when they crashed. Registered in Guernsey, the Jersey Evening Post reports...
