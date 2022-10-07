Driven only 33K miles, this Chevelle SS has been waiting for you for 50 years!. The old-school Chevelle is a forever reigning king when it comes to the muscle car era. When one thinks back to those golden days, it's a car that likely comes to mind first. Considered a powerhouse from the factory, here we have an incredible 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has strayed far from its factory roots. Better than ever, this new version would smoke the old one out of the water in regards to performance.

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO