Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU has a problem with slow starts. What’s at the root of the issue?

Halfway through the season, LSU has a critical issue. For multiple reasons, the Tigers have gotten off to slow starts in all four of their Power Five games. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter and they haven’t led at halftime, forcing them to make comebacks because of their inability to take early leads.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee

There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders

The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View

The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
theadvocate.com

Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win

It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
SLAUGHTER, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Baker for Oct. 12, 2022

The 1992 Baker High graduating class is holding a reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge. For details, email Holli Hampton at holli_hampton@yahoo.com or bakerhighco1992@gmail.com. Learn STEM in Baker. The BRSTEM topic this month is The Math of Football from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school

--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#Lsu Tigers#Tennessee Volunteers#American Football#College Football#Lsu#The Lsu Tigers#Cbs#Vols
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Oct. 12, 2022

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting

The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana elementary students use the Zearn math curriculum

Students in Aspen Jenkins’ math class at Clinton Elementary School and Melanie Williams' math class at Jackson Elementary School have been growing their math skills using the Zearn math curriculum. Developing the curriculum expertise of teachers and providing individualized learning opportunities for students are two priorities of #HomegrownPride, East...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker community celebrates homecoming 2022

The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29. The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade. The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette...
BAKER, LA

