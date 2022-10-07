Read full article on original website
LSU has a problem with slow starts. What’s at the root of the issue?
Halfway through the season, LSU has a critical issue. For multiple reasons, the Tigers have gotten off to slow starts in all four of their Power Five games. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter and they haven’t led at halftime, forcing them to make comebacks because of their inability to take early leads.
Film review: Analyzing how LSU fell into an inescapable hole against Tennessee
There was clear excitement around Tiger Stadium for the first Top 25 matchup in three years Saturday, even with the 11 a.m. kickoff. But the feeling didn’t last long. LSU fell behind once again this season against a Power Five team. Only this time, it lacked the firepower to match Tennessee’s highly regarded offense in a deflating 40-13 loss.
Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders
The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
So far, the early praise hasn't been too much for Carencro freshman Chantz Babineaux to handle
The word around Carencro is freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux could be the best player to come through the football program since Kevin Faulk. That's quite a compliment considering the college talent that the Bears consistently produce. "Those are some humongous words," Bears coach Tony Courville said when asked about the...
SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View
The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
Slaughter records first loss, East and West Feliciana win
It was another big weekend in high school football across the Feliciana parishes. The Slaughter Community Charter Knights suffered their first loss of the season against Jewel M. Sumner High School, 48-30 in favor of Sumner. The Knights will look to bounce back quickly as they have their first district game of the season Friday against Central Private.
North Iberville's Josh Gast well-versed in building football programs from scratch
Is there a better way to resurrect a football program than to hire a coach who has just gone through that process? North Iberville High answered that question by going out and hiring Josh Gast, who spent three seasons helping jump start football at Liberty Magnet. Before this fall, the...
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
Around Baker for Oct. 12, 2022
The 1992 Baker High graduating class is holding a reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge. For details, email Holli Hampton at holli_hampton@yahoo.com or bakerhighco1992@gmail.com. Learn STEM in Baker. The BRSTEM topic this month is The Math of Football from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,...
Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location
The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school
--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
Around Livingston for Oct. 12, 2022
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
Baton Rouge man dies in boat crash in Plaquemines Parish, officials say
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boat crash in Plaquemines Parish that took the life of a Baton Rouge man. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 8, an 18-foot vessel with three occupants onboard struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel, throwing those in the boat onto the rocks.
What restaurant serves the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? Tell us here.
Louisiana thermometers have dipped below 70, even fleetingly — so you know what that means. It's gumbo time!. We're looking for the best gumbo in Baton Rouge and would like your input. Vote for one of the following or write-in your choice.
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting
The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge police crack down on 'looming' gang violence, leaving some relieved, others worried
Amid what he described as the threat of “looming” gang violence, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced last month that some neighborhoods would see a dramatic increase in officer patrols as part of a violence-reduction strategy he described as “micro-targeting.”. Additional officers, police dogs, and tactical...
East Feliciana elementary students use the Zearn math curriculum
Students in Aspen Jenkins’ math class at Clinton Elementary School and Melanie Williams' math class at Jackson Elementary School have been growing their math skills using the Zearn math curriculum. Developing the curriculum expertise of teachers and providing individualized learning opportunities for students are two priorities of #HomegrownPride, East...
Baker community celebrates homecoming 2022
The Buffalo community came together to celebrate Baker High School during the 2022 homecoming, themed “Coming to America” on Sept. 29. The Buffalo Nation started the festivities with a pep rally followed by the homecoming parade. The parade kicked off with 1985 Baker High School alumna Superintendent De’Ette...
