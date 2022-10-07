Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
So far, the early praise hasn't been too much for Carencro freshman Chantz Babineaux to handle
The word around Carencro is freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux could be the best player to come through the football program since Kevin Faulk. That's quite a compliment considering the college talent that the Bears consistently produce. "Those are some humongous words," Bears coach Tony Courville said when asked about the...
Marshall and Louisiana set to battle in prime time
Marshall football head coach Charles Huff and Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux spoke with the media Monday, sharing how they're preparing to face each other for the second time in one calendar year.
theadvocate.com
SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View
The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
theadvocate.com
North Iberville's Josh Gast well-versed in building football programs from scratch
Is there a better way to resurrect a football program than to hire a coach who has just gone through that process? North Iberville High answered that question by going out and hiring Josh Gast, who spent three seasons helping jump start football at Liberty Magnet. Before this fall, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Around Baker for Oct. 12, 2022
The 1992 Baker High graduating class is holding a reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge. For details, email Holli Hampton at holli_hampton@yahoo.com or bakerhighco1992@gmail.com. Learn STEM in Baker. The BRSTEM topic this month is The Math of Football from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,...
theadvocate.com
LSU has a problem with slow starts. What’s at the root of the issue?
Halfway through the season, LSU has a critical issue. For multiple reasons, the Tigers have gotten off to slow starts in all four of their Power Five games. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter and they haven’t led at halftime, forcing them to make comebacks because of their inability to take early leads.
theadvocate.com
Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders
The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
KLFY.com
Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
RELATED PEOPLE
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 12, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
theadvocate.com
Sometimes it takes a hurricane to bust a mini-drought, but current streak should end peacefully
The Baton Rouge area has gone more than a month without rainfall, and if the mini-drought ends as expected with the approach of a cold front Wednesday night or Thursday people should be grateful that a hurricane wasn't involved. The city last had rain on Sept. 9, and warm air...
Paul Breaux Middle in Lafayette on Lockdown
Another school is on lockdown in Lafayette.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25-Year-Old Xavier Broussard Died In A Motorcycle Crash Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road on Sunday. According to the police, 25-year-old Xavier Broussard was [..]
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 12, 2022
The Zachary Plainsman is celebrating the start of its ninth year publishing under ownership of The Advocate. Since acquiring the Plainsman, we've worked with so many great people to expand our coverage and give our readers the local news they want. We couldn't do this every week without our readers....
theadvocate.com
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting
The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Remains of Rayne man missing since early 2021 found by hunter in Iberia Parish
Human remains found in Iberia Parish in late September have been positively identified as a missing 30-year-old man from Rayne, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were identified as 30-year-old Brock J. Comeaux, of Rayne, who was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2021. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and LSU FACES Laboratory helped identify his body. A hunter found his remains around 3 p.m. Sept. 23 off Ella Estates Road in Iberia Parish, the sheriff’s office said.
Body found in Bayou Teche
A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish
A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
Comments / 0