Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

SWAC office investigating pregame fight between Southern, Prairie View

The Southwestern Athletic Conference office said it is investigating a pregame altercation between Southern University and Prairie View football players at Saturday’s game in Prairie View, Texas. Representatives from both schools said while they don’t have all the facts of how the fight started, neither feels their side instigated...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
theadvocate.com

Around Baker for Oct. 12, 2022

The 1992 Baker High graduating class is holding a reunion at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge. For details, email Holli Hampton at holli_hampton@yahoo.com or bakerhighco1992@gmail.com. Learn STEM in Baker. The BRSTEM topic this month is The Math of Football from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.,...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU has a problem with slow starts. What’s at the root of the issue?

Halfway through the season, LSU has a critical issue. For multiple reasons, the Tigers have gotten off to slow starts in all four of their Power Five games. They haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter and they haven’t led at halftime, forcing them to make comebacks because of their inability to take early leads.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Jackson State-Alabama State game ends with words between Eddie Robinson, Deion Sanders

The pregame fight between Southern and Prairie View was only the second-most notable fracas in Southwestern Athletic Conference football circles last week. Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders had a postgame confrontation that devolved into a war of words, triggered when Robinson declined a hug from Sanders in their postgame meeting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 12, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Oct. 12, 2022

The Zachary Plainsman is celebrating the start of its ninth year publishing under ownership of The Advocate. Since acquiring the Plainsman, we've worked with so many great people to expand our coverage and give our readers the local news they want. We couldn't do this every week without our readers....
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting

The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Remains of Rayne man missing since early 2021 found by hunter in Iberia Parish

Human remains found in Iberia Parish in late September have been positively identified as a missing 30-year-old man from Rayne, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were identified as 30-year-old Brock J. Comeaux, of Rayne, who was reported missing on Jan. 2, 2021. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and LSU FACES Laboratory helped identify his body. A hunter found his remains around 3 p.m. Sept. 23 off Ella Estates Road in Iberia Parish, the sheriff’s office said.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Smoke From Burning Field Leads to Fatal Crash in Vermilion Parish

A Lake Arthur man is dead following a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 14 west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish on Thursday afternoon. Louisiana State Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. A farming operation was burning field edges near LA 14 when smoke started building up, affecting the vision of drivers on the road. In just a matter of moments, two separate but related crashes happened. Then, that road blockage led to a third crash, this one carrying what would be the person who would die - 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint of Lake Arthur.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

