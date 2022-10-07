Read full article on original website
I watched Hellraiser for the first time and now I need help
With the spooky season upon us, I felt it was time to fix a personal horror movie blindspot and dive into the world of Hellraiser. With a new version of the iconic monster movie on the scene this year and my editor being a devout Hellraiser fanatic, it made sense to give the classic ‘80s movie a try and see if I came out the other side with my job still intact (Editor: we’ll see).
Secret Invasion release date speculation, plot details, cast and more
What is the Secret Invasion release date? The MCU is well known for its secrets, though mainly those secrets relate to stopping its huge cast from dropping major spoilers ahead of each Marvel movie release. Now, with the impending premiere of the new Marvel series on the horizon, we take a look at all things Secret Invasion.
Clive Barker’s mother was horrified by Hellraiser
Hellraiser is commonly heralded as one of the best horror movies of all time, thanks in no small part to how gross and gory it is. Clive Barker, who directed the first Hellraiser movie and wrote source material the Hellbound Heart, is rightly proud of what he achieved, though the reaction from his mother is slightly different.
House of the Dragon’s sweetest moment was improvised by Matt Smith
Anyone who’s watched Game of Thrones and its prequel series House of the Dragon knows these fantasy series are typically all about betrayals, backstabbing, and scheming. There’s no time for love and sweetness in the land of Westeros, and if you’re naïve enough to show weakness, you’ll quickly lose your head.
Blade production paused by Marvel Studios
With the recent news that director Bassim Tariq had left the upcoming Blade reboot for Marvel, it has emerged that the studio has paused production while they find a replacement. The vampire movie was in pre-production in Atlanta, with filming set to begin in November. Filming is unlikely to begin...
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast
Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Star Trek:...
Kenneth Branagh’s next Agatha Christie whodunnit is in production
Kenneth Branagh has set the cast for his third Hercule Poirot whodunnit, following on from Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022). A Haunting in Venice will star Michelle Yeoh (tipped for an Oscar nomination in 2023), Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly. Branagh is also set to be reunited with the young star of Belfast – Jude Hill.
Why Werewolf by Night doesn’t have a post-credits scene
One of the hallmarks of the MCU has been mid and post credits scenes, almost always because they tee up the next installment. But now that Marvel is spread across both movies and TV series, things have become murkier. For example, the WandaVision TV series ended up being a significant part of Doctor Strange 2. Television makes post-credit scenes less important, and also the shifting nature of release dates in the last few years means that they can be rendered nonsensical.
Oscar Isaac teases more Moon Knight is coming in MCU
If you enjoyed Oscar Isaac’s turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Moon Knight, you’re in luck, because the actor just dropped a hint that his MCU character is coming back for more. Isaac, who has appeared in huge science fiction movies like Dune and the Star Wars...
What is the Flanaverse: Mike Flanagan’s Netflix project explained
What is the Flanaverse? If you’re a fan of horror, you probably know the name Mike Flanagan. Flanagan is the man behind Doctor Sleep, which is the sequel to one of the best movies ever made, The Shining. He’s also known for his original works, and is the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, in addition to Midnight Mass.
The scariest Doctor Who episodes from the revival era
What are the scariest Doctor Who episodes from the revival era? Ever since it began, Doctor Who has always had one eye on horror. The long-running sci-fi series has been spooking kids out for six decades, and since its revival in the early 2000s, the TV series has only gotten scarier.
Star Wars actor helped new Marvel star deal with newfound Disney fame
The friends and co-stars of Alfonso Cuarón’s Y tu mamá también (2001) – Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal – are now living it up as the stars of Star Wars‘ newest Disney Plus TV show Andor, and the new Marvel Halloween “Special Presentation” Werewolf by Night.
Best horror series of all time
What are the best horror series of all time? Sometimes you just want a good old fright, but, let’s be honest, not everyone has the time to enjoy a horror movie marathon when the urge for killer content comes knocking. Luckily for all of us spooky fans who don’t have two hours to spare or fancy boxsets on our shelves, there are plenty of creepy TV series to scratch that terror itch when it comes on a Friday night.
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s TV series loses director
After the news broke a couple of days ago that Keanu Reeves had dropped out, the long-gestating Devil in the White City TV series has now lost its prestigious director, Todd Field. Field is currently enjoying widespread critical acclaim and Oscar buzz for his new movie Tár, starring Cate Blanchett.
How and why the House of the Dragon writers changed Viserys’ fate
Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. Well, it finally happened, after eight episodes Viserys has shuffled off this mortal coil. Yes, in the penultimate episode of the fantasy series, the king died, but not before telling Alicent something that’ll doom his family and the realm. Still, we’re...
Dwayne Johnson wanted Jason Momoa to join Fast and Furious sooner
Jason Momoa is joining the Fast and Furious family for the Fast 10 release date, but the Aquaman actor could have been a part of the action movie franchise a long time ago had Dwayne Johnson got his way. Known for his role as the underwater hero in the DCEU...
House of the Dragon: what did Viserys tell Alicent?
Warning Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. How does King Viserys die, and what were his last words to Alicent? From the very first episode of House of the Dragon, we’ve known that King Viserys was sick, and as the TV series has gone on, it’s become clear he wouldn’t live a long life. Sure enough, in the fantasy series’ penultimate episode, the not-so-good king breathes his last.
Stranger Things star wants to join the DCEU as a specific hero
The young cast of Stranger Things had better start thinking about their next jobs, as the Stranger Things season 5 release date will mark the end of the Netflix series. For Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas in the TV series, a role in the DCEU is on the bucket list.
Dwayne Johnson hints at Superman’s DCEU return in Black Adam
The hierarchy of power in the DCEU is about to change forever, as the Black Adam release date is finally just around the corner. The superhero movie will be a monumental occasion for Dwayne Johnson who has been looking forward to playing the titular character for a while now, but could also mark the return of one very iconic hero.
