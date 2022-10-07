ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Is Bringing Spike Lee, Venus Williams, Shaq and More to the 3rd Annual Black Entrepreneurs Day

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyyFo_0iQTlLd800

Daymond John remembers hawking hats outside the historic Apollo Theater in the '90s. After selling his wares, he'd return home, turn on the television and watch Showtime at the Apollo .

Now, he takes the stage to packed crowds.

"It feels like a full circle moment," the FUBU founder and Shark Tank star told Entrepreneur .

John is hosting the third annual Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by Chase at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on October 27. The event will feature several iconic Black entrepreneurs, including Shaquille O'Neil (who has a franchise portfolio worth more than $100 million), tennis champion Venus Williams , Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee and many more.

This year, the event will be giving away $150,000 to Black entrepreneurs and business owners through the NAACP Powershift Grant. Applications for the grant and free tickets to the event are available on BlackEntrepreneursDay.com . The event will also be live-streamed.

Related: Daymond John Explains How LL Cool J Secretly Made a FUBU Commercial Out of a GAP Ad and Created Massive Sales Numbers for Both Companies

Entrepreneur talked to John about Black Entrepreneurs Day and what it takes to get a shark to invest in your company.

What can viewers and attendees expect this year at Black Entrepreneurs Day?
This year, we added a pitch competition, a Shark Tank -style event where people can pitch their businesses. Unlike Shark Tank , though, it is free money. You can make mistakes with this money. We aren't taking any percentage of your company, no equity, it's just a grant saying we believe in you and your business. We also have conversations with entrepreneurs who have [won] Oscars and [championships] like Spike Lee and Venus Williams.

What are you looking for in an entrepreneur?
I'm looking for people I can relate to. People I want to be in business with. I don't care if you are applying at my office to be an assistant or asking me to invest $1,000,000 in your company. I treat everyone the same if I believe you have an opportunity to grow.

What are some of the most common mistakes you see first-time entrepreneurs make?
They spend too much money too early. It's important to educate yourself and learn how to avoid landmines ahead of time. In the Black community, many people don't have financial literacy. Our families didn't come from legacy wealth, and when we make money, we might spend it on the wrong things.

Spending on business or spending in general?
Both. Another mistake I often see is over-funding. Entrepreneurs will take a $100,000 loan to open a big store when really what they needed was $1,000 to open a Shopify page. They make money, but then don't know what to do with it.

Related: Daymond John Will Not Stop (Podcast)

Have you had any money failures that you've learned from?
Yes, not being financially literate made me almost lose my mother's house. I closed down FUBU three times from 1989-1992. I blew my first $20 million, not on buying lavish things, but because I was not financially literate. I didn't know how these things operate. I didn't talk to anyone at Chase. I didn't go into a bank. I didn't know what I was doing.

Are there any deals you regret not making?
No, we get so many offers, I don't have any regrets. But I do have buyer's remorse sometimes.

Care to elaborate?
No, I wouldn't do that to any entrepreneurs. But I've invested in several companies where I have regrets. If I made an investment in your restaurant, but I'm in the back in the kitchen washing dishes and cleaning, I've made a mistake.

Is there anything outside of work that helps you as an entrepreneur? You've said on Shark Tank that you enjoy fishing as a hobby.
I don't have a fishing hobby...fishing is life. All of this, everything I do, Shark Tank , the investments, pays for fishing. I fish every morning. It brings me joy. Entrepreneurs definitely need an escape, whether you're running the Chicago Marathon or practicing yoga , [it] will help you [be a better] entrepreneur. For me, it's also family. I'll be in the air for 12 hours just to see my little girl for eight hours. Being with her helps me stay grounded.

Would you ever consider investing in a fishing company?
No, I wouldn't want it ruined by having to deal with Kevin[O'Leary] and Barbara [Corcoran].

*This interview has been lightly edited and cut for clarity.

Related: If You're an Entrepreneur, Daymond John Says Now's the Time to Take Advantage of This Company's Free Service

Comments / 20

Jeanette H
2d ago

Why does people get their britches in a wad whenever there are events like these? Is your memory that bad? For decades there have been Caucasian only events. They may not have used that terminology, but the room is always full of only Caucasians and if by chance there is a black person in attendance, they aren't acknowledged or they're just a token. Why don't folks get mad when the Italian Americans, or the Polish Americans, or the German Americans put on events using that terminology? Please stop trying to create a problem where one doesn't exist.

Reply
5
Related
HOLAUSA

Malia and Sasha Obama show off their distinct style while out in LA

Malia and Sasha Obama have become Gen-Z style icons. The sisters were spotted out over the past week separately in Los Angeles as they carried out different activities. Malia was photographed on a social outing, spending some time at Soho House, in Los Angeles. She was wearing green pants with a white crop top and vest that she paired with some stylish boots. A few days before, Malia was spending time in New York with her boyfriend Dewit Eklund, right around the time for Fashion Week in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daymond John
Person
Spike Lee
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Shark Tank#Television#Racism#Showtime#Fubu#Chase#The Apollo Theater#Academy Award#Blackentrepreneursday Com
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg

Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy