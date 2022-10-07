Video: Chick-fil-A Employee Spits Into Fried Chicken Batter, Will Face Health Inspection

Winner, winner, chicken—spitter.

In a video making the rounds on social media, an employee of Chick-fil-A appears to be spitting into the batter, presumably the one used to fry the chain's famous chicken.

Someone in the video appears to say something like this is the "secret formula." The event took place at a location in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The company declined to comment. It pointed to the franchise's operator's post about it on Facebook.

"We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting behavior of a Team Member that is completely unacceptable," Jonathan Cardwell wrote.

"We have identified the Team Member, as well as the one filming, and have terminated employment effective immediately," he added.

A LinkedIn profile with his name lists Cardwell as an owner of two Chick-fil-A locations in the region.

But it looks like the drama might not end with those employees losing their jobs. The Arkansas Department of Health told local CBS affiliate WREG that it planned to inspect the location.

The department "will follow up with an inspection of the facility," it wrote via email.

"Our environmental health specialists will investigate the complaint and if the statements made in the complaint are found to be occurring, we will implement interventions to correct the issues," it added.

Entrepreneur called the store in question, and the manager on duty declined to comment.