ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kylee Bond
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bI3XU_0iQTlCgb00

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found in Louisiana, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.

On Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith identified the victim in the homicide investigation as a man named Kleanthis Konstantinidis. Back in July of 2016, a passerby found Konstantinidis’ body in the Rigolets, a deepwater strait that connects Lake Pontchartrain to Lake Borgne, which ultimately feeds into the Gulf of Mexico.

Initial reports from the sheriff’s office said the body was missing both arms and one leg that had been dismembered below the knee. Additionally, there was a scar on the victim’s chest, potentially from open heart surgery.

All 4 members of kidnapped California family found dead

Deputies said the body was in such a decayed state that they were unable to determine the person’s age and race, however, more information was revealed following the autopsy. What they knew was that the victim was 5-foot-10, about 65 years old, and had died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

Despite years of work chasing several potential leads, investigators were stymied when it came to learning the identities of the victim and potential killer. Then, investigators got a break thanks to a shocking discovery during a natural death investigation in Mississippi.

In April 2019, the Biloxi Police Department was investigating the death of a man named Phillip Pointer, who was believed to have died of natural causes. During that investigation, police learned that a human foot had been discovered in a bucket on Pointer’s property.

Although they didn’t know it yet, the discovery of that foot would bring answers that deputies had been seeking for years: DNA from the foot was matched to the body dumped in the Rigolets almost three years before.

Sheriff Smith says the foot sparked new leads in the investigation, including several interviews and a new amount of evidence to comb through. This came with the help of the LSU FACES Lab, Biloxi Police, and the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit that uses genealogy to identify unknown deceased persons.

At last, the STPSO was able to find a living relative of the victim who was residing in the northern United States. A DNA sample from the relative compared to the victim confirmed that the body belonged to Konstantinidis.

But a question still remains: Was Phillip Pointer involved? For the moment, detectives are not sure. So far, deputies have deemed the deceased Pointer as the primary suspect in the investigation. However, there is still work to be done to determine when, where, and how Konstantinidis died. Sheriff Smith says his office is working closely with the Biloxi Police Department in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester National Guard soldiers are home, after Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After assisting Florida residents with Hurricane Ian aftermath, 11 National Guard members from our area are back home. Soldiers returned on Friday Oct. 7, after spending 10 days in some of the hardest-hit areas. Soldiers say it will take months for residents to rebuild and recover. “We were on a 7 a.m. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYS Police back home after Hurricane Fiona assistance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Troopers arrived home on Sunday, after assisting residents in Puerto Rico for 16 days. Hurricane Fiona left tens of thousands of people without power for weeks after making landfall. NYS Trooper Diane Caraballo was born and raised in Puerto Rico herself. She said getting this assignment was certainly emotional; […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

UPD charge suspect in Grand Larceny Investigation, one at large

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for the second in connection to a Grand Larceny investigation that started back in June. In early June 2022, officers responded to Lowe’s in North Utica to investigate a larceny. When they arrived, […]
NORTH UTICA, IL
News 8 WROC

NYS Troopers Police Benevolent Association president on leave

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)– Long-time president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, Thomas Mungeer, is on a leave of absence. The PBA confirmed the leave on Monday, though the board of directors declined to comment any further. Mungeer has been a state trooper since 1993, and has held the position of president since […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Leads#Cold Case#Genealogy#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in HEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets […]
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy