Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Best Minnesota Small Town is 90 Minutes from Rochester
We love our small towns! I think they're such great places to go for day trips, they always have such cute attractions and mom-and-pop shops. And a list of the 2022 best small towns to live in Minnesota was released earlier this year. The town that took the top spot is 90 minutes from Rochester, MN. Also, one of our neighboring towns ended up in the top 5!
Is Honking Your Car Horn Illegal in Minnesota?
Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol is always available to answer questions related to traffic laws and recently got one about whether or not it's illegal to honk your car horn in our state. The person said that they were told that it’s illegal to honk your car...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
voiceofalexandria.com
Peak fall colors currently "blanketing" parts of northern Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN)--Peak fall color is blanketing parts of northern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota spokesperson Amy Barrett says locations like Glendalough State Park or Itasca State Park are right in the middle of peak fall color right now. Barrett says southern Minnesota is still about 25-to-50 percent peak color. She says that doesn’t mean some of the trees and flowers haven’t peaked. She says you can pretty much find fall color on one variety of plant or tree, or another, right now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
A Less Traveled Must See Spot in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota
Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Our 10 Least Favorite Things About Minnesota’s Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
Run From a ‘Crazed Killer’ at Minnesota’s Top Halloween Attraction
One of the State's Best Haunted Houses Opens This Weekend in Southeast Minnesota. As the five-time winner of Minnesota Haunted House's Top Overall Attractions, the bar is always set high for the Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony, and it always over-delivers. Monster Bash Haunted House has a new theme...
2nd Year In A Row, Minnesota Kohl’s Stores Closed Thanksgiving
I just heard that some of Minnesota could get snow this week. Which makes my heart hurt and my mind is wanting me to head to Realtor.com to find a warmer location. Actually, I'm pretty sure I can feel my fingers freeze as I am typing right now. While I go find another layer to bundle up with, some huge news just showed up from a gigantic retail chain with stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Looks like they are showing some love to their employees this Thanksgiving season!
What Does a La Ninã Mean for Us in Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 1