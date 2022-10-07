ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title

Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York

The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
BUFFALO, NY
North Tonawanda, NY
Buffalo, NY
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
HAMBURG, NY
One of Our Own: Jamestown Resident, Dorothy Valone Snitger to Celebrate 104th Birthday

Just look at the hands. It says it all. She's ready for whatever. She's organized. She's up to date on "the world". And she will be 104!. These are the hands of Dorothy Valone Snitger, a Jamestown resident and the oldest member of the Elizabeth Warner Marvin Community House. Dorothy was born in Jamestown, NY, October 16th, 1918. This year was the end of World War I. Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago Bears. Appropriate! Dorothy is a Red Sox fan.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Active Shooter Drill At College In Western New York

One college in Western New York is prepping for their active shooter drill on Tuesday morning, and they have been developing their protocol over the last 5 years. According to Niagara University, the campus Crisis Response Team established a training plan over 10 years ago. They established a plan of action should there ever be an active shooter situation on campus.
LEWISTON, NY
Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old's Finger In Cheektowaga, New York

Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
TONAWANDA, NY
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar

Firehouses just aren't what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray's images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo's various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
BUFFALO, NY

