NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title
Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
The 716 Is Really Showing Its Talent On Homegrown Heat
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
One of Our Own: Jamestown Resident, Dorothy Valone Snitger to Celebrate 104th Birthday
Just look at the hands. It says it all. She’s ready for whatever. She’s organized. She’s up to date on “the world”. And she will be 104!. These are the hands of Dorothy Valone Snitger, a Jamestown resident and the oldest member of the Elizabeth Warner Marvin Community House. Dorothy was born in Jamestown, NY, October 16th, 1918. This year was the end of World War I. Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago Bears. Appropriate! Dorothy is a Red Sox fan.
Active Shooter Drill At College In Western New York
One college in Western New York is prepping for their active shooter drill on Tuesday morning, and they have been developing their protocol over the last 5 years. According to Niagara University, the campus Crisis Response Team established a training plan over 10 years ago. They established a plan of action should there ever be an active shooter situation on campus.
Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York
Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
4 killed, 1 seriously injured in Western New York crash, troopers say
Royalton, N.Y. — Four people are dead and one is seriously injured Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Niagara County, troopers said. Police responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Slayton Settlement and Orangeport roads in the town of Royalton, troopers said in a news release.
Tonawanda man guilty for role in debt collection scheme
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man pleaded guilty for his role in a debt collection scheme, the U.S. Attorney announced Tuesday. The Assistant U.S. Attorney said that between June 2011 and April 27, 2017, 56-year-old Greg MacKinnon operated a debt collection business called Vantage Point Systems. MacKinnon and others involved in the company fraudulently […]
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd
What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
Storm Team 2 Kevin O'Neill's Daybreak Forecast for 10/09/2022
On Sunday, expect a high of 60 with clouds and breezy conditions in the afternoon. South of Buffalo there could be some light, nuisance showers.
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
