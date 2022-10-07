Heroin and cocaine addicts become hooked because different parts of the brain become worse at communicating with each other, according to new research.Addicts’ brains contain less white matter than people who do not take the class A substances, say scientists.White matter connects everything in the brain together and helps to transmit signals.Researchers have previously found less white matter in drugged-addicted animals in the lab but the new study is the first to suggest human addicts’ brains also contain less of it.Academics in the US studied the links between the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain which enables us to...

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO