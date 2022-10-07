Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?
Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
PainKiller: Unraveling the dark mystery of the Tylenol Murders 40 years later
COMING SOON, 'PAINKILLER': A multipart docuseries about the Tylenol Murders. Watch a preview and learn more about the case. CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the Chicago area's most infamous unsolved crimes began unraveling 40 years ago in the suburbs. A young girl from one family and three members of another were all rushed to emergency rooms. Three of them died. One lived for a few days. They had all taken Tylenol capsules before collapsing. Within hours, public health investigators discovered the cause of those deaths. Immediately, a task force of local, state, and national law enforcement personnel formed to find the "madman or madmen"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What happens to your brain on psychedelics? Experts explain the benefits and risks
The global market for psychedelics is expected to reach $8 billion by 2029—up from $2.9 billion in 2021. In 1966, Harvard psychologist Timothy Leary, who was exploring the impact of psychedelics on the mind, famously encouraged Americans to “tune in, turn on, and drop out.” More than 50 years later, Americans are listening.
11 tips to boost your well-being on World Mental Health Day
Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic created a global mental health crisis, with a 25% rise in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the outbreak.
Scientists discover why heroin is addictive
Heroin and cocaine addicts become hooked because different parts of the brain become worse at communicating with each other, according to new research.Addicts’ brains contain less white matter than people who do not take the class A substances, say scientists.White matter connects everything in the brain together and helps to transmit signals.Researchers have previously found less white matter in drugged-addicted animals in the lab but the new study is the first to suggest human addicts’ brains also contain less of it.Academics in the US studied the links between the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain which enables us to...
Is It Safe To Drink Coffee While Taking Ritalin?
Coffee is a drink beloved and enjoyed by many daily around the world. It's a traditional yet highly customizable morning staple used to boost energy. Is there a link between this delicious drink and medication for a neurodevelopmental disorder?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, neurodevelopmental disorders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Research round-up: psychedelic medicine
Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
psychologytoday.com
Act 382: A New Mental Health Law
Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
Are Cigars Safer Than Cigarettes?
Cigars and cigarettes both contain toxic properties. But do cigars expose you to the same levels of toxins as cigarettes, making them a safer alternative?
Dr. Oz’s Biomedical Experiments Resulted in Over 300 Dog Deaths
Mehmet Oz, known as Dr. Oz, oversaw the deaths of at least 329 dogs during his time as a “principal investigator” at Columbia University. As initially reported by Jezebel, Oz and his team at the Institute of Comparative Medicine conducted 75 studies between 1989 and 2010, 34 of which resulted in dog deaths. Although conducting biomedical experiments on dogs is not illegal, Oz and his team violated the Animal Welfare Act in their poor treatment of the animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Johns Hopkins researchers say this is how you should be taking pills
Johns Hopkins University researchers examining how quickly pills digest have figured out that your body’s position can quicken things up or slow them down. It has to do with gravity. “Stomachs are a ‘J’ shaped organ,” said Rajat Mittal, a professor of mechanical engineering and medicine at Johns Hopkins...
Comments / 0