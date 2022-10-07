Read full article on original website
Stewartville man sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Stewartville man is sentenced for threatening his mother with a knife. Robert Eugene Koloff Jr., 53, was arrested the afternoon of September 11, 2021, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of 5th Street NE in Stewartville. Deputies say they arrived to find Koloff being held down on the ground by an 18-year-old man.
Dodge County woman arrested for dragging someone from her vehicle is sentenced
WINONA, Minn. – A woman accused of dragging someone from a vehicle is sentenced to time served. Cherise Marie Dale, 32 of Kasson, pleaded guilty in Winona County District Court to careless driving as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of nine other offenses, including seven felony crimes.
Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
Crash On HWY 53 Results In Death Of 79-Year-Old Wisconsin Man
BARRON COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash that closed HWY 53 for nearly two hours on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., the Barron County...
More victims come forward to accuse Sparta massage therapist of assault
As News 8 Now first reported back in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office: Weekend Fire Part of Suspicious Pattern
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire that broke out near Oronoco Saturday night is the third abandoned structure in the area to be torched in the last two weeks. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says all three of the fires occurred within a five-mile radius, a pattern he calls “suspicious.” Saturday’s fire broke out in the 12,000 block of 44th Ave. Northwest in Oronoco Township shortly before 11 p.m.
Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Suspicious fire at vacant SE Minnesota house is 3rd in last 2 weeks within a 5-mile radius
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A suspicious fire that destroyed a vacant house this weekend was the third structure fire within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze in Oronoco Township late Saturday night was at a condemned house and is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Over 1,100 Drivers Ticketed in Minnesota Seatbelt Enforcement Effort
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 1,164 motorists were cited for seatbelt violations during a statewide “click it or ticket” enforcement effort in Minnesota last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says law enforcement also issued 27 citations for violations of the state’s child seat law. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was one of 281 law enforcement agencies to partake in the enforcement and education campaign that ran from September 18-24.
Smash and Grab Purse Theft Prompts Reminder from Rochester Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is reminding residents to not keep valuables in their vehicle after a smash and grab was reported Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the reported theft at Foster-Arend Park in northeast Rochester. A woman at the park told police she parked her vehicle around 6 p.m. and returned shortly before 8 p.m. to find a window in her vehicle smashed out and her purse missing.
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
Lake City Man Dies from Injuries in Red Wing Chain Reaction Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Lake City man who was severely hurt as the result of a chain-reaction crash in Red Wing has died from his injuries. 86-year-old Harold Berg was initially hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following the three-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 61 at Withers Harbor Dr. on September 27. The State Patrol accident report says Berg was a passenger in a Toyota Prius driven by 83-year-old Margret Berg of Lake City.
