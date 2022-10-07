ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Boardman teen showcases spooky Halloween display

With spooky season in full swing, you could say Jacob Latessa is feeling festive just by looking at his front yard. "I like doing it because it makes people happy," Latessa said to 21 News' Erin Simonek. "I like seeing how many people like what I do." Located just across...
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbiana, OH
Lifestyle
Columbiana, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fresh Food#Food Drink#American
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital. The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

The latest from the 21 Newsroom. Crews respond to house fire on Youngstown's North Side. Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a home on the corner of Logan and Lauderdale Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Kohl's to close all locations on Thanksgiving. All...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy