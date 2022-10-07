Read full article on original website
Youngstown man reaches dream of opening tattoo shop
Myke Parker has been a tattoo artist since he was in high school.
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
Boardman teen showcases spooky Halloween display
With spooky season in full swing, you could say Jacob Latessa is feeling festive just by looking at his front yard. "I like doing it because it makes people happy," Latessa said to 21 News' Erin Simonek. "I like seeing how many people like what I do." Located just across...
Comedian coming to Youngstown during nationwide tour
The Atlantic Magazine named him as "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up."
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
USPS holiday stamps mix of old and new
The holiday stamp offerings this year by USPS combine several traditions and holiday icons.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman
The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman.
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs
A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital. The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with...
$200K awarded to project connecting points in Struthers
The city of Struthers was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for the Elm Street Safety Upgrade Project.
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for grant recipients
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is offering grants to support children and adults with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. The 9th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini-Grant is offering up to $500 in grants through October 26. The focus of this project is to reach out...
Warren Family Mission sees increased food, clothing need
Warren Family Mission is hosting its annual winter clothing drive this Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m.
Haunted houses, corn mazes, trick-or-treating: Find Halloween fun, frights in the Valley
It’s the season for chills in the air, and not just because the leaves and temperatures are falling. Scares and thrills can be found throughout the Mahoning Valley as Halloween approaches. Haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin carving and community trick-or-treating are just a few of the ways to get...
Morning Rundown
The latest from the 21 Newsroom. Crews respond to house fire on Youngstown's North Side. Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a home on the corner of Logan and Lauderdale Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Kohl's to close all locations on Thanksgiving. All...
Investigators seize boat from Hermitage man accused of fishing scandal
Investigators seized a boat and trailer from a Hermitage man accused in a fishing scandal.
