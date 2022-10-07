Read full article on original website
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Western New York [PHOTO]
It’s not often when you see an albino deer. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in my entire life, so it was fascinating to see this picture of one that was shared on social media this weekend. The deer was spotted in Western New...
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
When can kids trick-or-treat this year?
Here are the times for trick-or-treating in western New York.
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title
Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York
Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
Good Gourd: NY Farmer Breaks Record For Heaviest Pumpkin In North America
A farmer in upstate New York can make a whole lot of pies after squashing the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The 2,554-pound gourd was unveiled in Erie County Saturday, Oct. 1, at the World Pumpkin Weigh Off, held at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, located about 15 miles northeast of Buffalo.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
Rihanna at Country Music Venue in Buffalo, New York
The 2022 halftime Super Bowl performer stopped in Buffalo for a performance at a self-proclaimed 'country music' bar in Western New York and ALMOST NOBODY CAME. Rihanna was recently named the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer for the big game in Arizona this coming February. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime performance is constantly criticized as it is one of the most anticipated parts of the game. Listening to some people complain about Rihanna being the halftime entertainment reminded me of a story.
Multiple people stabbed at Orleans County bar
MEDINA, N.Y. — Multiple people were stabbed at a bar in Orleans County on Sunday morning. It happened at Poler’s Pub in the town of Medina. Police aren’t releasing many details. We don’t know the extent of the victims’ injuries. It’s an ongoing investigation.
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold 'on the spot' hiring event October 25
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Nurses are in high demand across the country and in Western New York. The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting an 'on the spot' hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, October 25 from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center at 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
Fire crews battle large fire at a junkyard in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A portion of Lockport Road right off Military Road in Niagara Falls is back open after being closed for several hours due to a large fire at a junkyard Monday night. Niagara Falls firefighters were called to the Myles Scrap Yard just before 7 p.m....
Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America
A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
North Tonawanda Police reunite young girl with parents
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — UPDATE: North Tonawanda Police posted on Facebook that "the parents have been located. Thank you everyone for your help. Original story: North Tonawanda Police found a young girl and are asking for help, trying to reunite her with family. Police say the white girl is...
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
