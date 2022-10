Grand Haven’s Kaia DeSchaaf won the individual medley on Thursday as part of the Bucs’ victory over Caledonia. Tribune photo / Kyle Turk

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Thursday night’s Bucs Pride swim meet was a chance for Grand Haven swim to get sentimental and swim for a purpose.

Those types of moments provide a welcome respite for a team that’s been laser-focused all fall. They kept the pedal to the floor again when they hosted Caledonia, and continued their unbeaten season in the OK Red with a 172-130 victory.