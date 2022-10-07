Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Where to get the best pizza in ClevelandJake WellsCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Buck Showalter vs. Joe Musgrove controversy
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Trailing 4-0 to the San Diego Padres in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the National League Wild Card playoff series, the situation was desperate for the New York Mets. With that, their manager, Buck Showalter, took drastic action regarding San Diego pitcher, Joe Musgrove.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres’ masterful pitching performance in Wild Card victory
Sunday featured the only Game 3 of the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs between the New York Mets and the San Diego Padres, and San Diego’s pitching was the star of the show. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove started the game for San Diego and performed excellently, going...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB・
thecomeback.com
Aroldis Chapman goes AWOL, Yankees leave him off ALDS roster
The New York Yankees will be without Aroldis Chapman in their ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians after the reliever was absent without permission Friday. The Athletic reported Sunday that manager Aaron Boone said Chapman was supposed to throw live batting practice “but did not show up.”. As a result,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to video of Tom Brady kicking Falcons opponent
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-2, which is good enough for first place in the NFC South. That’s not bad for a guy currently ending his 13-year marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. On Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers were bailed out on what...
thecomeback.com
Padres coach trolls Buck Showalter after playoff win
While the National League Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets came to an end on Sunday night, there may still be some lingering bad blood between the teams — at least with some of the coaches. New York was thoroughly outclassed in the...
thecomeback.com
Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation
Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
thecomeback.com
Rob Manfred actually says something that many fans support
Sports commissioners are generally unpopular but MLB commissioner Rob Manfred might be the least popular of the bunch. When you say and do things that get fans to believe you hate baseball and have reporters ask you that, it’s pretty bad. However, Manfred recently discussed implementing something that isn’t going to be universally despised by fans.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
Justin Verlander gets rocked in ALDS, MLB world reacts
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander got rocked Tuesday. The Seattle Mariners hit the two-time Cy Young Award winner early and often, collecting 10 hits and six earned runs before the Astros gave Verlander the hook after four innings. The Mariners seemed on their way to an easy victory, but the...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Josh Donaldson’s non-home run
The New York Yankees had a chance to start the fifth inning with a bang against the Cleveland Guardians but a bit of confusion prevented that from happening. Tied at 1-1, third baseman Josh Donaldson thought he hit a home run. The ball hit the top of the wall and bounced back into play. Donaldson was still trotting around the bases but noticed something was amiss between first and second. Donaldson tried to go back to first base but it was too late as Oscar González threw him out before reaching base. The call stood and instead of a double, Donaldson was out.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to cringe ‘House of the Dragon’ ad
Corporate synergy is a necessary evil but some forms of corporate synergy are better than others. And this was not one of them. During Game 1 of the Cleveland Guardians–New York Yankees ALDS series, the TBS crew of Bob Costas, Ron Darling, and Lauren Shehadi did an in-game promo for the HBO series House of the Dragon as both networks are under the Warner Bros. Discovery corporate umbrella. Technically, Darling didn’t have anything to do with the promo but Costas and Shehadi went into a faux-news report about a CGI dragon showing up at the game and reporting that officials were “hopeful that the dragon won’t breathe fire during gameplay.”
thecomeback.com
Yordan Alvarez walk-off home run saves Astros, thrills MLB Twitter
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez hit one of the most dramatic home runs in MLB postseason history Tuesday evening. Astros fans and MLB Twitter absolutely loved it. Seattle Mariners fans did not. Álvarez’s three-run, walk-off home run off Robbie Ray gave the Astros an improbable 8-7 win in Game...
thecomeback.com
NFL reacts to Buffalo Bills, Christian McCaffrey news
The Buffalo Bills have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL at the moment, and it’s looking to add one of the league’s most explosive players in Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, according to Buffalo 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes:. “A source has confirmed to me...
thecomeback.com
Dodgers make shocking decision on former closer Craig Kimbrel
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel was the team’s closer for the majority of the season, but he now sees himself potentially on the outs with the organization. Kimbrel saw himself lose his closer role last month which was apparently a sign of things to come. The Dodgers...
thecomeback.com
Falcons coach gets brutally honest about controversial call
The NFL world was rocked by an extremely controversial call this weekend when the Atlanta Falcons were called for a ridiculous roughing the passer penalty when Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground for an apparent sack only to be given a costly penalty.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Davante Adams shoving media person
Receiver Davante Adams starred for the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday night’s game against the Kansas Chiefs Chiefs. Despite his heroics during the game, though, the Raiders ended up on the wrong end of a 30-29 final score. And on his way off of the field, Adams had a moment that he probably wants back.
thecomeback.com
Patriots reveal huge Mac Jones injury update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been out with a high ankle sprang since week 2 of the NFL season when they lost against the Baltimore Ravens. There were even rumors that Jones was trying to make it back last week against the Green Bay Packers and had planned on playing but Patriots quarterback coach Joe Judge did not say if the team has set a timetable on Jones’ return to the lineup.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Micah Parsons blasts league’s dumb rules
The NFL’s referees made headlines for all the wrong reasons this weekend when a controversial roughing the passer penalty helped Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons. The call has led to all sorts of criticism across the league, and now you can add Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons to the list of players blasting the league for it.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
