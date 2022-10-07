Read full article on original website
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Bids for UN Rights Body
New York — Afghanistan, South Korea and Venezuela lost their bids Tuesday to serve three-year terms on the U.N. Human Rights Council. With nearly all the 193-member states voting in the General Assembly, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania, South Africa, Sudan, and Vietnam were voted onto the 47-member Geneva-based rights body.
Voice of America
G-7 Vows Renewed Support for Ukraine; US Pledges Air Defense Systems
Washington — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 10
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly called Russia's firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine "unacceptable" on Monday. "Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas...
Voice of America
Russian Missiles Hit Ukrainian Capital Kyiv, Other Cities
Deadly Russian missile strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday as part of what Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted was a “massive strike” against Ukraine in response to the recent destructive attack on the bridge linking Crimea to the Russian mainland. The Ukrainian military said Russia launched...
Voice of America
Putin 'Miscalculated' Russia's Ability to Occupy Ukraine, Biden Says
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. The president spoke during a televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an off-ramp for Putin...
Voice of America
13 Killed, Dozens Wounded in Russian Attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia
A barrage of Russian missiles overnight killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 60 others in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday, as Moscow attempted to enforce its claim to the illegally annexed territory that Ukraine still controls. The attack on apartment buildings and...
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes
New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
Voice of America
Escalation of Violence in Ukraine Disrupts Aid Work
Geneva — The United Nations and other aid organizations in Ukraine said on Monday that Russia firing missiles at cities across the country had disrupted their humanitarian work on the ground. Russia hit sites across Ukraine, striking Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture...
Voice of America
UN Chief Backs Haitian Call for International Armed Force
New york — The United Nations Secretary-General is urging the international community to respond to a request from Haiti’s government and urgently consider sending an international specialized armed force to the Caribbean Island nation to address spiraling insecurity and a deepening humanitarian crisis. “Considering the extremely grave situation,...
Biden doubts Putin would use nuclear weapon, Ukraine pleads for more military aid
KYIV, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in Western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities.
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules
For decades, Chinese journalist Ho Pin has made accurate predictions about who would ascend into the ranks of China's leadership
Voice of America
Protests in Iran Spread to Oil and Gas Sector
Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman have spread to workers in the oil and gas sector, online videos appear to show. Videos posted on social media Monday show demonstrations taking place at Asaluyeh, Iran’s large offshore natural gas field on the Persian Gulf. Workers can...
Solomon Island police officers head to China for training
SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement.
Voice of America
UN: Iran Protest Casualty Numbers Blurry Due to Restricted Access
Geneva — U.N. agencies say restrictions in accessing information in Iran make it difficult to verify the number of people killed and injured in the anti-government protests that began last month. Iranian state media report 41 protesters and security forces have died; however, Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based nonprofit organization, says at least 154 people have been killed by security forces.
Voice of America
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defenses in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Voice of America
Taiwan Says War With China 'Absolutely' Not an Option, But Bolstering Defenses
Taipei — War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses, including with precision missiles. Democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, has...
Voice of America
China's 'Overseas Police Stations' Breach Sovereignty, Report Claims
London — China has opened dozens of what it calls "110 Overseas Police Service Centers" in cities around the world, some of which are being used to blackmail suspects into returning home to face criminal charges in breach of global extradition laws,according to a new report. There are fears the networks could be used to target political dissidents, as well as criminal suspects.
