notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
daystech.org
iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip
It’s nonetheless very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 solely launching final month – however we’re beginning to hear just a few whispers about what to anticipate subsequent 12 months. The newest prediction of notice issues the 5G modem contained in the iPhone 15.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount
The Apple Watch continues to be a leader in the wearable game year after year, and the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. The newest Apple smartwatch is packed with technology, and luckily for you, two models are on sale as part of Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379, which is a savings of $50 off the regular price of $429, and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 for a savings of $50 off the original price of $399. So if you’re already shopping Prime Day deals, before Amazon starts its big blowout tomorrow, check out more about this sale below.
The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?
It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
daystech.org
Powerful new Apple TV hardware expected to launch this year at lower price
In May, Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated he anticipated new Apple TV {hardware} to be launched within the second half of 2022. In September, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman additionally stated that highly effective new Apple TV {hardware} was “getting closer” and “could potentially launch this year,” probably at decrease costs than present Apple TV packing containers.
daystech.org
History Of Google Pixel Smartphones – Updated October 2022
Google has changed its Nexus smartphone lineup with the Pixel sequence. This change occurred again in 2016, when the primary two Google Pixel smartphones arrived. With this alteration, Google roughly indicated that it’s executed making reasonably priced flagship-grade telephones geared toward builders and lovers, and that it needs to deliver its smartphone creations nearer to common customers.
Cult of Mac
Best Apple Watch Ultra bands: Rugged and ready for adventure
From the three bands Apple designed especially for the chunky Apple Watch Ultra to several other worthy options, you have plenty to choose from when it comes to a rugged band that can handle whatever you throw at it and Apple’s toughest timepiece. In our roundup below, we cover...
Engadget
Apple no longer activates its proprietary SIM cards for iPads with cellular data
You'll have to use a carrier card or an eSIM to get online without WiFi. The home security hogging all the awards. You may need to perform some extra legwork to connect an earlier iPad to cell networks. MacRumors has learned the company stopped activations for the Apple SIM in certain iPads as of October 1st. If you're affected, you'll have to either contact your carrier (and likely obtain a SIM card) or use an eSIM in newer tablets. This won't affect you if cell service is already enabled.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Where value matters
In this comparison, we pit the Galaxy S22 against the new Pixel 7 to help you decide which one may be worth a dip into your wallet.
daystech.org
Apple Watch provided first clue to detecting pregnancy
Apple Watch is certainly a companion well being gadget because it now presents options equivalent to coronary heart monitoring, ECG, oximeter, and extra. This time, nonetheless, Apple Watch was credited for supposedly detecting a girl’s being pregnant earlier than she even had any concept about it. Apple Watch reportedly...
Apple October product launches — iPad Pro 2022, MacBook Pro M2 Pro and more
Whether there's an Apple event or not, October's going to be a busy one for Tim Cook and company. Here's a look at all the potential hardware and software releases we're expecting this month.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale
The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
iPhone SE 4 rumored to come with a 6.1-inch notched LCD
Apple may have cut the iPhone 14 Mini but the SE lives on…
daystech.org
Apple’s iPhone 15 might make the switch to USB-C: Report
Apple might be switching to USB-C as quickly as 2023, in accordance with a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the most recent version of the Power On e-newsletter, he means that the iPhone 15 will mark the transition to USB-C. Currently the iPhone and AirPods help the Lightning port on the backside for charger and require their very own cable. Apple has switched to USB-C charging for some gadgets just like the iPad Pro and MacBooks.
Accessory makers begin selling cases for redesigned 10th-gen iPad ahead of official announcement
Apple has been rumored to introduce new iPad models later this month, which has even been corroborated by 9to5Mac. Now, accessory makers have begun selling cases for a redesigned (and non-existent) 10th generation iPad ahead of the official launch, which suggests that the new products are indeed coming soon. Cases...
Consumer Reports.org
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Smartphone Review
Budget phones are on the rise. Apple, Google, and Samsung all introduced models this year that cost around $450 and do everything most people want a phone to do, such as taking clear, Instagrammable photos and running for at least a day on a single charge. These new models should be welcome for many people shopping for a new cellphone, especially given today’s high inflation.
CNET
Google's James Park: The Pixel Watch Is Just the Beginning of Fitbit's Crossover
Google's first Pixel smartwatch has been a long time coming: It was in 2014 that Google first developed Android Wear. But the Pixel Watch, revealed at Google's fall Pixel event, feels like a new idea. Running on Fitbit's health and fitness platform and boasting a much-improved design, the Pixel Watch seems refined, advanced and very much an Apple Watch competitor. Is it also the future of Fitbit and fitness wearables?
notebookcheck.net
2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra
Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
itechpost.com
Rumors About Fourth Gen iPhone SE's Display Circulate Online
Apple's alleged release of iPhone SE 4 raises rumors about product designs and features for the 2023 model. Mac Rumors reveals that the fourth generation of iPhone SE will get a bigger 6.1-inch LCD display, and a notch for its front-facing camera. iPhone SE Will Get A New Look For...
TechRadar
Apple October launches: the new devices we might see this month
The launch of the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 has come and gone, but Apple most likely isn't done with hardware in 2022 yet: the rumors are that we've got quite a few more new products to look forward to before the year is out. Although we had...
