notebookcheck.net

Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density

Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
daystech.org

iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip

It’s nonetheless very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 solely launching final month – however we’re beginning to hear just a few whispers about what to anticipate subsequent 12 months. The newest prediction of notice issues the 5G modem contained in the iPhone 15.
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8 just got its first major discount

The Apple Watch continues to be a leader in the wearable game year after year, and the release of the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. The newest Apple smartwatch is packed with technology, and luckily for you, two models are on sale as part of Walmart’s Rollback Sale. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm for just $379, which is a savings of $50 off the regular price of $429, and the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm for just $349 for a savings of $50 off the original price of $399. So if you’re already shopping Prime Day deals, before Amazon starts its big blowout tomorrow, check out more about this sale below.
Android Police

The Pixel Watch might be Google's Apple Watch, but is that what Android needs?

It's hard to believe Google hasn't made a smartwatch until now. Wear OS launched all the way back in 2014 (as Android Wear), and in the intervening eight years, just about every Android device manufacturer you can think of has given it a shot. Samsung, Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Sony have all released at least one Android-powered smartwatch — not to mention the likes of Fossil and Mobvoi, who seem to offer a new model every few months.
daystech.org

Powerful new Apple TV hardware expected to launch this year at lower price

In May, Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated he anticipated new Apple TV {hardware} to be launched within the second half of 2022. In September, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman additionally stated that highly effective new Apple TV {hardware} was “getting closer” and “could potentially launch this year,” probably at decrease costs than present Apple TV packing containers.
daystech.org

History Of Google Pixel Smartphones – Updated October 2022

Google has changed its Nexus smartphone lineup with the Pixel sequence. This change occurred again in 2016, when the primary two Google Pixel smartphones arrived. With this alteration, Google roughly indicated that it’s executed making reasonably priced flagship-grade telephones geared toward builders and lovers, and that it needs to deliver its smartphone creations nearer to common customers.
Cult of Mac

Best Apple Watch Ultra bands: Rugged and ready for adventure

From the three bands Apple designed especially for the chunky Apple Watch Ultra to several other worthy options, you have plenty to choose from when it comes to a rugged band that can handle whatever you throw at it and Apple’s toughest timepiece. In our roundup below, we cover...
Engadget

Apple no longer activates its proprietary SIM cards for iPads with cellular data

You'll have to use a carrier card or an eSIM to get online without WiFi. The home security hogging all the awards. You may need to perform some extra legwork to connect an earlier iPad to cell networks. MacRumors has learned the company stopped activations for the Apple SIM in certain iPads as of October 1st. If you're affected, you'll have to either contact your carrier (and likely obtain a SIM card) or use an eSIM in newer tablets. This won't affect you if cell service is already enabled.
daystech.org

Apple Watch provided first clue to detecting pregnancy

Apple Watch is certainly a companion well being gadget because it now presents options equivalent to coronary heart monitoring, ECG, oximeter, and extra. This time, nonetheless, Apple Watch was credited for supposedly detecting a girl’s being pregnant earlier than she even had any concept about it. Apple Watch reportedly...
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale

The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
daystech.org

Apple’s iPhone 15 might make the switch to USB-C: Report

Apple might be switching to USB-C as quickly as 2023, in accordance with a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the most recent version of the Power On e-newsletter, he means that the iPhone 15 will mark the transition to USB-C. Currently the iPhone and AirPods help the Lightning port on the backside for charger and require their very own cable. Apple has switched to USB-C charging for some gadgets just like the iPad Pro and MacBooks.
Consumer Reports.org

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Smartphone Review

Budget phones are on the rise. Apple, Google, and Samsung all introduced models this year that cost around $450 and do everything most people want a phone to do, such as taking clear, Instagrammable photos and running for at least a day on a single charge. These new models should be welcome for many people shopping for a new cellphone, especially given today’s high inflation.
CNET

Google's James Park: The Pixel Watch Is Just the Beginning of Fitbit's Crossover

Google's first Pixel smartwatch has been a long time coming: It was in 2014 that Google first developed Android Wear. But the Pixel Watch, revealed at Google's fall Pixel event, feels like a new idea. Running on Fitbit's health and fitness platform and boasting a much-improved design, the Pixel Watch seems refined, advanced and very much an Apple Watch competitor. Is it also the future of Fitbit and fitness wearables?
notebookcheck.net

2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra

Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
itechpost.com

Rumors About Fourth Gen iPhone SE's Display Circulate Online

Apple's alleged release of iPhone SE 4 raises rumors about product designs and features for the 2023 model. Mac Rumors reveals that the fourth generation of iPhone SE will get a bigger 6.1-inch LCD display, and a notch for its front-facing camera. iPhone SE Will Get A New Look For...
