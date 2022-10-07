Read full article on original website
AI robot Ai-Da is about to make history giving evidence to a House of Lords inquiry | Ents & Arts News
Is creativity underneath assault from the rise of synthetic intelligence?. Who higher to reply that query than Ai-Da, the world’s first artist robotic that has made headlines for her unbelievable work and sculptures – not least a portrait of the Queen to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022.
Want to visualise Númenor? Well thanks to Snapchat and Prime video you can
Snapchat and Prime Video have introduced a partnership to carry “Landmarker” expertise Down Under for the primary time on the Sydney Harbour Bridge which is able to allow customers to visualise Númenor, an island kingdom situated to the west of Middle-earth within the hit The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, by Augmented Reality on Snapchat, which will likely be out there from 6 – 22 October.
