Snapchat and Prime Video have introduced a partnership to carry “Landmarker” expertise Down Under for the primary time on the Sydney Harbour Bridge which is able to allow customers to visualise Númenor, an island kingdom situated to the west of Middle-earth within the hit The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, by Augmented Reality on Snapchat, which will likely be out there from 6 – 22 October.

AUSTRALIA ・ 5 HOURS AGO