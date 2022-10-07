Janet Vincent welcomed everyone at the door of the Red Building. “We just felt we needed to get together every year.” In the past, the class reunions were held every other year. Phil Berkenbile of MCDA (Morrison Community Development Association), shared, “We are one of the top schools in the nation. Students are going on to further education and getting jobs. “A new High School is planned…

MORRISON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO