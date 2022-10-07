Read full article on original website
okstate.edu
OSU biomedical graduate program expands in second year
Media Contact: Harrison Hill | Senior Research Communications Specialist | 405-744-5827 | harrison.c.hill@okstate.edu. Now in its second year, the Graduate Research Training Initiative for Student Enhancement (G-RISE) program has continued to grow. Adding four new students and two new principal investigators (PIs), the program is continuing to help doctoral students...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon students make strong showing on Czech Day
Yukon’s elected school leaders bragged on the district’s students for their strong presence at the city’s huge Czech Day celebration. Various clubs and athletic teams from Yukon Public Schools attended the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 in downtown Yukon. With many donning their...
okstate.edu
OSU Extension helping children have a flavorful fall break
Media Contact: Trisha Gedon | Sr. Communications Specialist | 405-744-3625 | trisha.gedon@okstate.edu. With fall break just around the corner for Oklahoma students, Oklahoma State University Extension and the Oklahoma Nutrition Information Education Project are partnering to promote healthy snacks while children are home for the school break. The Flavorful Fall...
pdjnews.com
Morrison class reunion kindles friendships
Janet Vincent welcomed everyone at the door of the Red Building. “We just felt we needed to get together every year.” In the past, the class reunions were held every other year. Phil Berkenbile of MCDA (Morrison Community Development Association), shared, “We are one of the top schools in the nation. Students are going on to further education and getting jobs. “A new High School is planned…
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
Ponca City News
Sean Anderson roasting his boss at PTC Foundation Dinner
Body Ponca City, OK — Sean Anderson’s 32-year broadcasting career has included stints in Stillwater, Ft. Smith, and Tulsa, before embarking on a two decades long experience working with Bill Coleman owned radio stations. Sean spent seven years juggling a professional stand-up comedy career with his broadcasting commitments, eventually living in Los Angeles as a paid regular at the world famous Hollywood Improv.
News On 6
OKC Police Department Host Third Faith And Blue Weekend Of Service
This weekend, Oklahoma City Police officers are hosting their Faith and Blue weekend, a way for officers to serve the community differently. “This is our third year to be involved in this program, it’s a national program going on across the country,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourly.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
KOCO
Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian
EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
KOCO
Integris closing fertility clinic after nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — After nearly 40 years of helping Oklahomans become parents, the Bennett Fertility Institute at Integris is closing, leaving limited options for local families who need treatments to have children. "Many, many patients have called us very disappointed, distressed," said Dr. Eli Reshef, a reproductive specialist at...
ocolly.com
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
kosu.org
Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
agjournalonline.com
Popularity of milkweed seed continues to grow
Sales of native seed blends that include milkweed continue to increase every year at Johnston’s Seed Company, which has been around longer than Oklahoma has been a state. “It’s growing and getting bigger every year,” said Brian Weathers, who oversees native seed and conservation sales at the company’s retail store and warehouse in Enid, Oklahoma.
okstate.edu
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
yukonprogressnews.com
Swift response cited in YHS bathroom fire
Yukon High School students, staff and emergency personnel were commended this week for their swift, coordinated response after a recent fire on campus. Students were evacuated from the building Sept. 23 after a small fire broke out inside a school bathroom. The Yukon Fire Department responded to the scene and...
Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers
The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
