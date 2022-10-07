ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Kicker 102.5

‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana

The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana

The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana

The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town

The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

