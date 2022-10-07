Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
‘Food Truck Fridays’ And More Things To Do In Texarkana
Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana and highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Food Truck Fridays. Food Truck Fridays are back in downtown Texarkana. This Friday you can get some great food and dessert from 4 different vendors. 2. You can see...
Downtown Texarkana Bike Tours This Fall Include a Creepy Fun Tour
Temperatures are finally starting to cool down. Here's a great way to enjoy those temperatures and have a creepy good time in downtown Texarkana. The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department and Texarkana Museum System have teamed up again for the bicycle tours downtown this fall. There will be three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s Cooking At The ‘Taste of Texarkana’ November 1? Here’s Your First Look
My mouth is already watering at the thought of the return of "Taste of Texarkana," also known as "my happy place." TofT returns on November 1, 2022, and here we have a first look at who is going to be there to serve you. It got wiped out by the...
‘An Evening With The Phantom’ At The 1923 Banana Club In Texarkana
Texarkana's most unique night spot the 1923 Banana Club will have a very spooky show for you, "An Evening With The Phantom". Here is what the 1923 Banana Club had to say about this great show:. An Evening With The Phantom" is a Live Play and Dinner Show. This is...
‘Food Truck Fridays’ Are Back In Downtown Texarkana
The city of Texarkana Texas is bringing its "Food Truck Fridays" back starting Friday in downtown Texarkana. This is what Vashil Fernandez from the city of Texarkana Texas had to say about the "Food Truck Friday's" Food truck Fridays are back, for the month of October starting Friday, October 7th...
Ready To Get Creeped Out? Take A Fun Ghost Walking Tour In Jefferson, Texas
Last winter my wife and I took a couple of days and went down to Jefferson, Texas for a little weekend adventure. While we have both been to Jefferson several times over the years, the one thing neither of us had done yet was a Ghost Walk Tour. Was it worth the drive?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Casa Texarkana ’90’s Party’ October 15 In Texarkana
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana are having a "90's Party" on October 15 in Texarkana. The "90's Party" will be on Saturday, October 15 at Northridge Country Club the party kicks off at 6:30 PM. This is what CASA had to say about their big fundraiser:. Join...
Texarkana-Area ‘Scouting For Food’ Bag Pickup Is This Saturday
Troops and Packs from the Caddo Area Council have been distributing grocery sacks this week all around the Texarkana area for the 2022 "Scouting for Food Drive" to benefit Harvest Regional Food Bank right here in Texarkana. What To Do?. Please load up your sack with non-perishable food items like...
The ‘Walk To End Alzheimer’s’ October 15 In Texarkana
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place Saturday, October 15th at Spring Lake Park located at 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana, Texas. This walk is held in communities throughout the country. This will be the second year for the walk to take place in Texarkana. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department said about the upcoming walk:
Temple Memorial Cornhole Tournament Sunday In Texarkana
The Temple Memorial Peadtric Center will hold its first-ever corn hole tournament on October 9th in downtown Texarkana. Are you ready for some great cornhole action with your chance to win $1000 and help out a great cause? Temple is hosting their 3rd Annual Corn hole Tournament with fun for the whole family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t Panic! Texarkana Airport Will Have Emergency Drill Oct 11
If you see a lot of commotion at the Texarkana Regional Airport tomorrow Tuesday, October 11 don't worry too much, it's an emergency exercise. This is only a test. Emergency exercises like this are always a good thing. Why Is Texarkana Regional Airport Doing This Drill?. Every three years the...
Harvest Food Bank Heads Back Out This Week To Columbia County, AR
Harvest Regional Food Bank gets back out on the road this week to distribute emergency food boxes for Columbia County, Arkansas residents only, this Wednesday, October 5, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The location where the Harvest truck will be parked is 102 E. Main St., in Waldo, Arkansas, right...
55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Texarkana Arkansas Welcomes a New Police Chief to Town
The search is over, and there's a new police chief in town. The Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the special announcement yesterday after months of interviewing nationwide for the position. Michael Kramm is the new police chief and will begin on October 24. Ellington said in a...
Texarkana Ar Police Investigate Early Evening Shooting of 19-Year-Old
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at 5:30 PM. The shots were fired in the 3600 block of Bann Street near Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas. According to a press release,. When the officers arrived, they found a nineteen-year-old male...
City of Ashdown Receives Grant for Safe Route to Schools Program
With a combination of a grant and partnership between the city of Ashdown, Little River County, and Ashdown Public Schools the three entities were able to provide sidewalks along Locust Street so that students walking or biking to school would have a safe way to travel. According to Ashdown Mayor...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0