Does Home Depot Allow Dogs?
We always seem to have one home improvement project or another underway so we make a lot of trips to the store–and it’s always fun to bring our dogs along to dog-friendly stores, too. We frequently shop at The Home Depot. If you’re wondering if dogs can go into Home Depot, the quick answer is: maybe.
Does Ace Hardware Allow Dogs?
We’re always needing some kind of tool or other–and often we head to the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative: Ace Hardware. Can you bring your dog in Ace Hardware? The simple answer is: probably. So, can I bring my dog in Ace Hardware?. Different Ace Hardware stores...
Are Dogs Allowed in Walmart? (2022)
The world’s largest retailer by revenue, Walmart has over 10,000 stores in two dozen countries. Whether you are running in to pick up a prescription, shop for outdoor furniture or buy groceries, you may be wondering: are dogs allowed in Walmart?. The answer is no–pet dogs are not allowed...
Are Dogs Allowed at SONIC?
With more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states, SONIC has been tempting diners since 1953. Whether you’re headed for a burger or burrito, shake or slush, you may be wondering if dogs are allowed at SONIC. The answer: yes, but with a few exceptions. Can I bring my dog...
